Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Join the No Recalls Truth Squad!
by Stop the Recalls
Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 12:38 AM
Recall petitioners are on campus, using deceptive and divisive arguments for the recall. But we are also there, and we're getting a strong response and gratitude from students for clarifying what the recall is about. Please join the No Recalls Truth Squad!
sm_no-recall-in-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1280x640)
The Truth Squad goes out to calmly debunk the petitioner deceptions and provide facts to show that the recall is really about blocking the new progressive city council majority.

Schedule

Thursday, October 17 – Friday, October 18 — UCSC
------------------------------------------------
We'll be waving signs at the main entrance and truth-squading at
locations on campus.

8:00 AM – 10:45 AM: Join us at the base of campus at Bay &
High Streets. Wave a sign or take a shift on campus. Look for
the person with the large "NO RECALL!" banner to find out how to
join the No Recalls Truth Squad on campus.

11:00 AM on: Find us at the Quarry to get materials and locations


Saturday, October 19 — Around Town
----------------------------------

10:30 AM - We'll gather at the City Hall courtyard for brief
updates and then fan out in small groups to locations around
town. As part of the No Recalls Truth Squad, we'll be offering
facts and helping voters understand what's at stake. If someone
signed but now wishes they hadn't, we have a simple form they
can fill out to withdraw their signature.


See you this week!


Withdraw Your Signature

If you signed a recall petition but changed your mind, you can withdraw your signature!

How to remove your signature from recall petitions:
https://stopsantacruzrecalls.org/rescind-signature/
https://stopsantacruzrecalls.org
