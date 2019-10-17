Recall petitioners are on campus, using deceptive and divisive arguments for the recall. But we are also there, and we're getting a strong response and gratitude from students for clarifying what the recall is about. Please join the No Recalls Truth Squad!

The Truth Squad goes out to calmly debunk the petitioner deceptions and provide facts to show that the recall is really about blocking the new progressive city council majority.ScheduleThursday, October 17 – Friday, October 18 — UCSC------------------------------------------------We'll be waving signs at the main entrance and truth-squading atlocations on campus.8:00 AM – 10:45 AM: Join us at the base of campus at Bay &High Streets. Wave a sign or take a shift on campus. Look forthe person with the large "NO RECALL!" banner to find out how tojoin the No Recalls Truth Squad on campus.11:00 AM on: Find us at the Quarry to get materials and locationsSaturday, October 19 — Around Town----------------------------------10:30 AM - We'll gather at the City Hall courtyard for briefupdates and then fan out in small groups to locations aroundtown. As part of the No Recalls Truth Squad, we'll be offeringfacts and helping voters understand what's at stake. If someonesigned but now wishes they hadn't, we have a simple form theycan fill out to withdraw their signature.See you this week!Withdraw Your SignatureIf you signed a recall petition but changed your mind, you can withdraw your signature!How to remove your signature from recall petitions: