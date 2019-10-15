A minority faction of the Pacifica Board including KPFA board members Christopher Cory (KPFA), Sabrina Jacobs (KPFA), Donald Goldmacher (KPFA) illegally supported the closure of NYC WBAI without a vote of the Pacifica Board. They fired all the staff violating the AFTRA SAG contract and turned the station into a repeater station. They also went to a Federal judge to have him take over the running Pacifica Foundation since they are in a minority on the Pacifica Board. This coup is being challenged by WBAI members as well as KPFA members in Northern California.

NYC WBAI Press Conference To Re-open WBAI & Stop The Illegal Action By Pacifica Minority - KPFA Clique Turns Pacifica Radio Over To The FedsFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday October 13, 2019KPFA Clique Turns Pacifica Radio Over To The FedsBerkeley-Unable to accept their 12-9--1 loss at a board vote on 10-13-2019, the 9-person shutdown crew on the Pacifica National Board have appealed to the federal courts to strip control of the Pacifica Foundation from the members and their elected representatives and the judge has complied. The Pacifica Foundation board may not meet or take action until October 21st per the United States governmentThe scribble on the court order is difficult to read, but the signature looks to be that of judge Paul Gardephe. Gardephe, a long-time federal DOJ attorney and then a corporate counsel for Time inc., is most well-known for overturning the conviction of New York City's "cannibal cop", Gilberto Valle."Months before his arrest in late 2012, Gilberto Valle, then a New York police officer, sat at his computer, hiding behind fictional online identities and exchanging messages about abducting, torturing, killing and eating women. There may not have been a more sensational trial in Manhattan in recent years than that of Mr. Valle, who came to be widely known as the cannibal cop. He was convicted of kidnapping conspiracy in March 2013 after prosecutors persuaded a jury that he was plotting actual abductions with others in one of the darkest corners of the Internet... In June, the judge, Paul Gardephe of Federal District Court, overturned Mr. Valle's conspiracy conviction, saying the evidence supported his contention that he was engaged in only "fantasy role-play."The order prevents the restoration of WBAI until a hearing on October 21st, prevents the majority of the Pacifica National Board from changing their officers, and prevents them from meeting or taking any action for six days, essentially making the foundation a ward of the court, and stripping democratic control of and autonomous action by the Foundation. Membership donations of $1,000 provided the bond for the suspension of membership rights.Whether or not Pacifica's board of directors will be able to regain control of the Foundation remains to be seen, but potentially the federal courts may be in control for much of the immediate future. The costs on ongoing litigation will skyrocket beyond the means of the community media institution, which reported the meager sum of $2,000 in its national office account just a few days ago. This suggests that some sort of outside financial support may have been provided to pay legal bills.The turn to the federal courts in the era of Trump places the left-wing independent media outlet in severe jeopardy that is probably far more extreme than any the angry out-voted board minority can envision.The board members who have turned Pacifica over to the federal government after being out-voted are:Christopher Cory (KPFA), Sabrina Jacobs (KPFA), Jan Goodman (KPFK), Mansoor Sabbagh (KPFK), Bill Crosier (KPFT), Donald Goldmacher (KPFA), Adrienne La Violette (KPFT), Wally James (KPFT), and Gerry Boast (Affiliate)