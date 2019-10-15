top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights
Celebrating the Rights of the Child
Date Saturday October 19
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUnited Nations Association/ACLU
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
610 Ocean Street
Santa Cruz, CA
The United Nations Association of Santa Cruz County will be holding its annual UN Day event, celebrating the founding of the UN 74 years ago, on Oct. 19th from 1-4 pm at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. Santa Cruz, CA. This event is being co-sponsored by the ACLU of Northern California Santa Cruz County Chapter.

The program will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) with a focus on stopping family separations. There will be a panel of speakers discussing the effects of family separation on the well-being of children. The panel will consist of Regina Longhout PhD, a Psychology Professor at USCS who has studied the effects of family separations on children, Pam Sexton who worked with the UN and NGOs in East Timor where she developed a curriculum on the rights of the child which was adopted by the school system, Rebecca Bogdan, a retired nurse who has visited the detention camps in the Southwest and another panelist TBA.

The event will include family-friendly entertainment and refreshments. Free to the public donation requested but not required.

A pre-event showing of the Oscar-nominated film El Norte will take place at the Tabby Cat Cafe, 1101 Cedar Street on Friday, Oct 18th at 7 pm.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 15th, 2019 12:40 PM
