The United Nations Association of Santa Cruz County will be holding its annual UN Day event, celebrating the founding of the UN 74 years ago, on Oct. 19th from 1-4 pm at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. Santa Cruz, CA. This event is being co-sponsored by the ACLU of Northern California Santa Cruz County Chapter.



The program will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) with a focus on stopping family separations. There will be a panel of speakers discussing the effects of family separation on the well-being of children. The panel will consist of Regina Longhout PhD, a Psychology Professor at USCS who has studied the effects of family separations on children, Pam Sexton who worked with the UN and NGOs in East Timor where she developed a curriculum on the rights of the child which was adopted by the school system, Rebecca Bogdan, a retired nurse who has visited the detention camps in the Southwest and another panelist TBA.



The event will include family-friendly entertainment and refreshments. Free to the public donation requested but not required.



A pre-event showing of the Oscar-nominated film El Norte will take place at the Tabby Cat Cafe, 1101 Cedar Street on Friday, Oct 18th at 7 pm.

