Art In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists & Women
An opening for an art mural about women and the prisoners of Iran was held on October 6, 2019 at Clarion Alley. The mural portrays the women who are fighting for human rights and worker rights in Iran
As part of a month long series of events in October 2019 for women, human rights activists and political prisoners in Iran, an art mural opening took place in San Francisco.
Some of the artists participating were in Iranian prisons when they were born because of the repression and imprisonment of their mothers.
The multi-faceted took place on October 6, 2019, at Clarion Alley Way which is one of the most important centers of political mural art in the world.
§Roses Representing Prisoners At Event
Roses were handed out to the participants representing the human rights activists and trade unionists jailed in Iran
Iranian Kurdish teacher Farzad Kamangar fought imprisonment. and torture by the regime
Iranian women put their lives in risk marching on. March 8 Women's Day
Iranian women have protested the reactionary theocratic clerical regime for imposing laws requiring the wearing of the Hijab.
