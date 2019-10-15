From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Art In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists & Women by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Oct 15th, 2019 8:18 AM An opening for an art mural about women and the prisoners of Iran was held on October 6, 2019 at Clarion Alley. The mural portrays the women who are fighting for human rights and worker rights in Iran



Some of the artists participating were in Iranian prisons when they were born because of the repression and imprisonment of their mothers.

The multi-faceted took place on October 6, 2019, at Clarion Alley Way which is one of the most important centers of political mural art in the world.



For more info:



Clarion Valley Mural Project

https://clarionalleymuralproject.org/in-honor-of/



Production of Labor Video Project

https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg

Roses were handed out to the participants representing the human rights activists and trade unionists jailed in Iran

Iranian Kurdish teacher Farzad Kamangar fought imprisonment. and torture by the regime

Iranian women put their lives in risk marching on. March 8 Women's Day

Iranian women have protested the reactionary theocratic clerical regime for imposing laws requiring the wearing of the Hijab.