Art In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists & Women
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Oct 15th, 2019 8:18 AM
An opening for an art mural about women and the prisoners of Iran was held on October 6, 2019 at Clarion Alley. The mural portrays the women who are fighting for human rights and worker rights in Iran
sm_iranian_women__prisoner.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
As part of a month long series of events in October 2019 for women, human rights activists and political prisoners in Iran, an art mural opening took place in San Francisco.

Some of the artists participating were in Iranian prisons when they were born because of the repression and imprisonment of their mothers.
The multi-faceted took place on October 6, 2019, at Clarion Alley Way which is one of the most important centers of political mural art in the world.

For more info:

Clarion Valley Mural Project
https://clarionalleymuralproject.org/in-honor-of/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg
§Roses Representing Prisoners At Event
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 15th, 2019 8:18 AM
sm_img_3643.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Roses were handed out to the participants representing the human rights activists and trade unionists jailed in Iran
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg
§Iranian Kurdish Teacher Fought Against Imprisonment & Torture
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 15th, 2019 8:18 AM
iranian_kurdish_teacher_farzad_kamangar.jpg
Iranian Kurdish teacher Farzad Kamangar fought imprisonment. and torture by the regime
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg
§Iranian Women On March 8
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 15th, 2019 8:18 AM
iranian_women__in__8march1979_1_.jpg
Iranian women put their lives in risk marching on. March 8 Women's Day
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg
§Iranian Women Demonstrating in 1979 Against Hijab Law
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 15th, 2019 8:18 AM
sm_iranian_women_demonstrating_against__1979_enforced_hijab-1.jpg
original image (800x599)
Iranian women have protested the reactionary theocratic clerical regime for imposing laws requiring the wearing of the Hijab.
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg
