Solving New Orleans Mental Health Crisis - October Events by Maggie Hermann

Monday Oct 14th, 2019 7:29 PM

WTUL News and Views Dj Maggie interviews Janet Hays, (Healing Minds NOLA), Judge Kern Reese (Civil District Court ) and Kenn Barnes, (The Louisiana Supreme Court) to discuss upcoming events addressing alternatives to incarceration, homelessness and death for people with serious mental illnesses. Audio - 25:10



October 18, 2019:

Exclusive Film Screening - Bedlam: The Film That Helped Halt Plans for a Los Angeles Mental Health Jail

6pm-8:30pm

Historic Carver Theater

2101 Orleans Ave.,

New Orleans, LA 70116

NO ADMISSION FEE.



Bedlam - Inside America's Mental Health Crisis will air on PBS in 2020 but New Orleanians will have a rare opportunity to catch an exclusive screening on October 18th.



Set in downtown Los Angeles, Bedlam exposes the over-representation of people who struggle with serious mental illnesses who live homeless and incarcerated. After it's debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors reversed their decision to build a mens mental health jail in favor of building a mental health center instead. Join the movement that is shattering silence about serious mental illness!

For more information, contact:



Janet Hays

President - Healing Minds NOLA

(504) 274 6091



October 19, 2019: Conference - Implementing a Full Continuum of Psychiatric Care: Focus on Serious Mental Illness

8:00am - 5:00pm

Hutchinson Memorial Building (School of. Medicine)

1430 Tulane Ave. New Orleans, LA 70112



Healing Minds NOLA, the Louisiana Supreme Court and the Louisiana District Judges Association will host a full day conference showcasing an exciting lineup of speakers who will discuss programs, services and policies that have been implemented across the country as alternatives to incarceration, homeless and death for people in the grips of untreated/under-treated serious mental illnesses. For more information, contact:



