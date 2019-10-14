(Sacramento, CA) The 9th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference is October 15-17, 2019 at our California State Capitol and California State University, Sacramento, the overall focus is to expand California bilateral trade and investment with the Pan African Diaspora.



California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and Her Excellency, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, African Union Ambassador to the United States will be our honored guests and featured keynote speakers who will both articulate how California can expand trade and investment with the African Diaspora.



The 21st century will be an African century, as we come to understand and appreciate our California Pan African Heritage we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of educational cultural exchange to increase trade and investment while focusing on innovative financial services and secure banking transactions.



The Caribbean Common Market and African Free Trade Zone (AFTZ) represent well over 1.5 billion people, a vast growing market for California goods and services. Make no mistake; we are in competition with India, Europe, China and the rest of the world.



California is the 5th largest economy in the world. Is is to our advantage as the world’s largest sub national economy, with our diversified high tech, agriculture, manufacturing, consulting and investment resources to seize this opportunity for our own growth.



Our 9th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference, for the first time in the California State Capitol, Sacramento, CA, will mark a new beginning.



Al Washington, Executive Director of the Africa USA International Chamber of Commerce has assembled key representatives from our Pan African Delegation who are ready to share with you ways to “seize the day” toward expanding California as a strategic investment destination.



Together, we will help facilitate and expand global partnerships with political leaders, innovative businesses, educational and research institutions throughout California. Our laser beam focus is to grow our California entrepreneurial base along with the 55 nation African Free Trade Zone (AFTZ) while promoting food security, environmental responsibility and political stability throughout the Pan African Diaspora.

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 14th, 2019 1:52 PM