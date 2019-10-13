top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
SF Rally To Stop Genocide & Massacres Of Kurdish People In Rojava
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 10:08 PM
A solidarity rally and march. with the Kurdish people of Rojava was held in San Francisco on October 13, 2019.
sm_erogan_bombing_kurdish_towns.jpg
original image (990x556)
In opposition to the genocide and massacres going on Rojava, over 150 people rallied and marched in San Francisco on October 13, 2019,​ against the Erdogan military invasion into Kurdish lands using Turkey's army & fanatical Islamic terrorists.

The attack which has been facilitated and allowed by the United States is not the first time the Kurdish people have faced these assaults. A Kurdish women political leader Hevrin Khalaf, her driver, and seven others were massacred by Islamic terrorist fighters working with Erdogan on a road outside Tel Abyad in northern Syria.

Participants also talked about the attack on professors and others in Turkey who opposed the wars and genocide of the government. Over 121 have been jailed for signing a petition against repression in Turkey and wars in other countries.

Additional media:
SF Labor Meeting Defending Turkey Journalists, Educators and Kurdish People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfYmsQnOELk

Protest In SF Against Repression and Massacre of Kurdish People In Turkey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6UDcD9xnZo

Stop The Attacks, Repression and Privatization Against The People Of Turkey: SF/Berkeley Rallies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDdFYWw2CXo

SF Solidarity For Turkey Teachers Nuriye Gülmen & Semih Özakça On Hunger Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTOV3fyQrEg

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/yxzzVg9KFRE
§
by Labor Video Project Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 10:08 PM
screen-shot-2019-10-13-at-2.07.39-e1570921732655-640x400.png
A Kurdish women political leader Hevrin Khalaf, her driver, and seven others were massacred by Islamic terrorist fighters. Khalaf was the secretary-general of the Future Syria Party

§Erdogan's Islaminst Terrorists Murdering Civilians
by Labor Video Project Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 10:08 PM
turkish_syrian_terrorists.jpg
Turkey's Erdogan has used the Islamic terrorist ideologues to terrorize, assassinate and massacre Kurdish people, other minorities and leftists. He with the support and collusion of the US has organized and armed them.

§US Has Stabbed The Kurdish People In The Back Again
by Labor Video Project Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 10:08 PM
sm_kurds__stabbed_in_back_by_us_with_turkey.jpg
original image (958x958)
The US government has betrayed it's promises to protect the Kurdish people. They now are responsible for the massacres and genocide by the Turkish government.

§Union Teachers In Turkey Strike Against War
by Labor Video Project Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 10:08 PM
turkey_teachers_strikeagainst_war151229.jpg
Teacher's unions in Turkey have taken strike action against Erdogan's war on the Kurds and other people. His reactionary Islamic supported terrorists have also been responsible for mass bombings that killed 125 people.

