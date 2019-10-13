From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF Rally To Stop Genocide & Massacres Of Kurdish People In Rojava by Labor Video Project

Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 10:08 PM A solidarity rally and march. with the Kurdish people of Rojava was held in San Francisco on October 13, 2019.



The attack which has been facilitated and allowed by the United States is not the first time the Kurdish people have faced these assaults. A Kurdish women political leader Hevrin Khalaf, her driver, and seven others were massacred by Islamic terrorist fighters working with Erdogan on a road outside Tel Abyad in northern Syria.



Participants also talked about the attack on professors and others in Turkey who opposed the wars and genocide of the government. Over 121 have been jailed for signing a petition against repression in Turkey and wars in other countries.



Additional media:

SF Labor Meeting Defending Turkey Journalists, Educators and Kurdish People

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfYmsQnOELk



Protest In SF Against Repression and Massacre of Kurdish People In Turkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6UDcD9xnZo



Stop The Attacks, Repression and Privatization Against The People Of Turkey: SF/Berkeley Rallies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDdFYWw2CXo



SF Solidarity For Turkey Teachers Nuriye Gülmen & Semih Özakça On Hunger Strike

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTOV3fyQrEg



SF Labor Meeting Defending Turkey Journalists, Educators and Kurdish People

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfYmsQnOELk



Protest In SF Against Repression and Massacre of Kurdish People In Turkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6UDcD9xnZo



Stop The Attacks, Repression and Privatization Against The People Of Turkey: SF/Berkeley Rallies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDdFYWw2CXo



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org In opposition to the genocide and massacres going on Rojava, over 150 people rallied and marched in San Francisco on October 13, 2019,​ against the Erdogan military invasion into Kurdish lands using Turkey's army & fanatical Islamic terrorists.The attack which has been facilitated and allowed by the United States is not the first time the Kurdish people have faced these assaults. A Kurdish women political leader Hevrin Khalaf, her driver, and seven others were massacred by Islamic terrorist fighters working with Erdogan on a road outside Tel Abyad in northern Syria.Participants also talked about the attack on professors and others in Turkey who opposed the wars and genocide of the government. Over 121 have been jailed for signing a petition against repression in Turkey and wars in other countries.Additional media:SF Labor Meeting Defending Turkey Journalists, Educators and Kurdish PeopleProtest In SF Against Repression and Massacre of Kurdish People In TurkeyStop The Attacks, Repression and Privatization Against The People Of Turkey: SF/Berkeley RalliesSF Solidarity For Turkey Teachers Nuriye Gülmen & Semih Özakça On Hunger StrikeSF Labor Meeting Defending Turkey Journalists, Educators and Kurdish PeopleProtest In SF Against Repression and Massacre of Kurdish People In TurkeyStop The Attacks, Repression and Privatization Against The People Of Turkey: SF/Berkeley RalliesProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/yxzzVg9KFRE

A Kurdish women political leader Hevrin Khalaf, her driver, and seven others were massacred by Islamic terrorist fighters. Khalaf was the secretary-general of the Future Syria Party

Turkey's Erdogan has used the Islamic terrorist ideologues to terrorize, assassinate and massacre Kurdish people, other minorities and leftists. He with the support and collusion of the US has organized and armed them.

The US government has betrayed it's promises to protect the Kurdish people. They now are responsible for the massacres and genocide by the Turkish government.

Teacher's unions in Turkey have taken strike action against Erdogan's war on the Kurds and other people. His reactionary Islamic supported terrorists have also been responsible for mass bombings that killed 125 people.