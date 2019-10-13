From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|NO "Green" Capitalism
|Saturday October 26
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Democratic Socialists of America Santa Cruz
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz
We cannot ethically shop our way out of apocalypse! Join the Democratic Socialists of America for an ecosocialist perspective on the climate crisis! We will discuss exactly why techno-fixes, liberal reforms, and a more "compassionate" regulated "green" capitalism cannot solve the problems we are facing. So, what should we do? Come out and hear a provocative and illuminating analysis from the DSA Ecosocialist Working Group! Delicious treats will be provided, because socialism is sweet!
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 6:42 PM
