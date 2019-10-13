top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
NO "Green" Capitalism
Date Saturday October 26
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorDemocratic Socialists of America Santa Cruz
Location Details
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz
We cannot ethically shop our way out of apocalypse! Join the Democratic Socialists of America for an ecosocialist perspective on the climate crisis! We will discuss exactly why techno-fixes, liberal reforms, and a more "compassionate" regulated "green" capitalism cannot solve the problems we are facing. So, what should we do? Come out and hear a provocative and illuminating analysis from the DSA Ecosocialist Working Group! Delicious treats will be provided, because socialism is sweet!
sm_no_green_capitalism_eco_socialist_dsa_santa_cruz_democratic_socialists.jpg
original image (480x672)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2441182909...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 6:42 PM
