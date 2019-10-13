We cannot ethically shop our way out of apocalypse! Join the Democratic Socialists of America for an ecosocialist perspective on the climate crisis! We will discuss exactly why techno-fixes, liberal reforms, and a more "compassionate" regulated "green" capitalism cannot solve the problems we are facing. So, what should we do? Come out and hear a provocative and illuminating analysis from the DSA Ecosocialist Working Group! Delicious treats will be provided, because socialism is sweet!

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 6:42 PM