Santa Cruz TRUTH Act Forum
Date Tuesday November 12
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorKnow Your Rights!
Location Details
County Government Center Board Chambers, 701 Ocean St., 5th floor, Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz County residents are invited to a community forum about Truth Act.

The 2016 Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act (TRUTH Act) requires law enforcement agencies hold community meetings sharing information and practices concerning interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency, including data on whether they have provided ICE access to any individual(s). Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will host the meeting.

The forum is scheduled for November 12th, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the County Government Center Board Chambers, 701 Ocean St., 5th floor, Santa Cruz.


About the TRUTH Act (From the ACLU of California):

The TRUTH Act went into effect January 1, 2017. It functions to bring transparency to local jail entanglement with immigration enforcement in 3 ways:

1. Provides “Know Your Rights” to Every Individual: LEA’s are required, prior to an interview between ICE and an individual in custody, to provide a written consent form that would explain the purpose of the interview, that it is voluntary, and that the individual may decline the interview. The law requires the form to be translated in multiple languages.

2. Ensures Fair Notice to Every Individual: If a LEA provides ICE with notification of an individual’s release date and time, then they must also provide the same notification to the individual and their attorney or permitted designee.

3. Mandates a Community Forum: The Truth Act requires a local legislative body to hold a community forum annually if local law enforcement allows ICE access to any individual. Additionally, this bill ensures that records related to ICE access
are subject to the public records act.

Source: Engaging Your Board of Supervisors on the California Values Act by the ACLU of California (Read more below)
sm_california-truth-act.jpg
original image (777x542)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 4:12 PM
§Engaging Your Board of Supervisors on the California Values Act by the ACLU of California
by Know Your Rights! Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 4:12 PM
aclu_ca_ca_values_act_board_supervisors_toolkit.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (903.9KB)
Source: https://www.aclusocal.org/sites/default/files/aclu_ca_ca_values_act_board_supervisors_toolkit.pdf
§County Press Release
by Know Your Rights! Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 4:12 PM
truthact_10042019.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (121.8KB)
