Here Today, Gone Tomorrow? Effects of Climate Change on Bay Area Wildlife



An evening of films, speakers and discussion on the effects of climate change on local birds, marine life and terrestrial animals.



Date and Time: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 @ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM



Location: The David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA 94704



In conjunction with the current stunning and inspiring Photo Ark exhibit, by

National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore, Citizens Climate Lobby, Bay Nature and

The David Brower Center are hosting a panel of experts to discuss the latest research on the effects of climate change on Bay Area wildlife.



Sharon Negri from WildFutures will moderate a panel featuring:

--Eric Simons from Bay Nature

--Dr. Jeffrey Dorman, the Executive Director of the Farallon Institute

--Dr. Morgan Gray, Conservation Analyst at Pepperwood Preserve

--Dr. Sam Veloz, Climate Adaptation Director from Point Blue. Q&A will follow.



This promises to be an evening filled with the latest information on the challenges and opportunities facing wildlife in the Bay Area, what research and efforts are already underway to help these species adapt, and the many ways people can get involved locally.



Evening Agenda:



6:00 to 7 p.m. Photo Ark Exhibition and Wildlife Fair



6:30 - 7:00 “Edge Of Extinction” video series on threats to Berkeley wildlife by Max Brimelow for Berkeleyside



7:00 - 8:30 Panel discussion, Q&A For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/here-today-go...

