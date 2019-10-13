As part of the commemoration of the SF State strike, a conference was held on October 11, 2019. Panel three was titled "On Strike, Shut It Down" The strike between November 1968 - March 1969.

"On Strike, shut it down!" was the title of a panel on the 50th anniversary of the San Francisco State strike. This panel covered the San Francisco State strike between November 1968 through March 1969 and was panel 3.This day-long conference was held on October 7, 2019.It included:Roger Alvardo-TWLFBenny Stewart-BSUGeoge Woo-Chinatown Community MemberMargaret Leahy-SDSErnie Brill-SDSTomasita Medal-LASO