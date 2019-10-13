From the Open-Publishing Calendar
“On Strike, shut it down!” November 1968 - March 1969 On 50th Ann Of SF State Strike
As part of the commemoration of the SF State strike, a conference was held on October 11, 2019. Panel three was titled "On Strike, Shut It Down" The strike between November 1968 - March 1969.
“On Strike, shut it down!” was the title of a panel on the 50th anniversary of the San Francisco State strike. This panel covered the San Francisco State strike between November 1968 through March 1969 and was panel 3.
This day-long conference was held on October 7, 2019.
It included:
Roger Alvardo-TWLF
Benny Stewart-BSU
Geoge Woo-Chinatown Community Member
Margaret Leahy-SDS
Ernie Brill-SDS
Tomasita Medal-LASO
For more media:
SF State 1968 Strike: The BSU & TWLF organization’s push for educational access
https://youtu.be/fZwjPL44pJ4
Building The BSU & Progressive student movement at SFSU: Foundations of civil rights & global liberation activism-1st Panel
https://youtu.be/v-Hgp9pWMSc
Then & Now On The 50th Anniversary Of The SF State Strike
https://youtu.be/GnNh0WlvTrk
The '68 SF State Strike, Labor & The Lessons For Today On The 50th Anniversary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D32m3lw2_4&t=1623s
Labor And The 1968 San Francisco State Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsL1bACg50M&t=136s
The Lessons Of The 68’ SF State Strike And Relevance Today, 50 Years After The Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34zWfeoSfhg&t=1212s
"The Turning Point" The San Francisco State '68 Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd6-P3kHRBY&t=7s
The Worker Student Alliance SDS and PL: A Reading In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMEy3BQ4Ehk&t=48s
SF State 1968 Strikers Read From Their Works On 50th Anniversary Of Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTOPQgbPSIo&t=198s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Hundreds of Students Attended Forum On SF State Strike
Hundreds of SF State students attended the conference on the 68' SF State strike.
Former SF State BSU '68 strike chair Benny Stewart chaired the panel "On strike, Shut It Down".
The "On Strike, Shut It Down" panel on the SF State strike
