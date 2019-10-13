top
San Francisco
protest cheer
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
“On Strike, shut it down!” November 1968 - March 1969 On 50th Ann Of SF State Strike
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 11:12 AM
As part of the commemoration of the SF State strike, a conference was held on October 11, 2019. Panel three was titled "On Strike, Shut It Down" The strike between November 1968 - March 1969.
sm_sf_state_strike_bsu_march.jpg
original image (2603x1667)
“On Strike, shut it down!” was the title of a panel on the 50th anniversary of the San Francisco State strike. This panel covered the San Francisco State strike between November 1968 through March 1969 and was panel 3.
This day-long conference was held on October 7, 2019.

It included:
Roger Alvardo-TWLF
Benny Stewart-BSU
Geoge Woo-Chinatown Community Member
Margaret Leahy-SDS
Ernie Brill-SDS
Tomasita Medal-LASO

For more media:
SF State 1968 Strike: The BSU & TWLF organization’s push for educational access
https://youtu.be/fZwjPL44pJ4

Building The BSU & Progressive student movement at SFSU: Foundations of civil rights & global liberation activism-1st Panel
https://youtu.be/v-Hgp9pWMSc

Then & Now On The 50th Anniversary Of The SF State Strike
https://youtu.be/GnNh0WlvTrk

The '68 SF State Strike, Labor & The Lessons For Today On The 50th Anniversary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D32m3lw2_4&t=1623s

Labor And The 1968 San Francisco State Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsL1bACg50M&t=136s

The Lessons Of The 68’ SF State Strike And Relevance Today, 50 Years After The Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34zWfeoSfhg&t=1212s

"The Turning Point" The San Francisco State '68 Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd6-P3kHRBY&t=7s

The Worker Student Alliance SDS and PL: A Reading In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMEy3BQ4Ehk&t=48s

SF State 1968 Strikers Read From Their Works On 50th Anniversary Of Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTOPQgbPSIo&t=198s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/zvaD58CBcpg
§Hundreds of Students Attended Forum On SF State Strike
by Labor Video Project Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 11:12 AM
sm_img_3813.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of SF State students attended the conference on the 68' SF State strike.
https://youtu.be/zvaD58CBcpg
§Former SF State BSU Chair Benny Stewart
by Labor Video Project Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 11:12 AM
sm_img_3934.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Former SF State BSU '68 strike chair Benny Stewart chaired the panel "On strike, Shut It Down".
https://youtu.be/zvaD58CBcpg
§Panel On SF State '68 Strike
by Labor Video Project Sunday Oct 13th, 2019 11:12 AM
sm_img_3919.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The "On Strike, Shut It Down" panel on the SF State strike
https://youtu.be/zvaD58CBcpg
