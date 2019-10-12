From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California organizing to show support for HE Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, AU Ambassador
Full Moon, Maafa Commemoration and 2019 Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week are aligned to show broadbased support for Her Excellency Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, African Union Ambassador to the United States of America
National Telegraph
Eric Tataw
October 12, 2019
The African Union might have just plunged herself into its biggest diplomatic blunder ever following the terminating of its Ambassador to the United States. Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao, in June, 2019 during a televised discourse weighed in on “the pact for the continuation of colonization”
Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao hammered on how the sustained colonization by France is responsible for the siphoning off of $500 billion from African continent yearly.
This may have been perceived as an attack gone too far.
The decision to sack her has been partly blamed on her bold speeches against colonialism especially against France. The African Union Chair, Chadian-born, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat has taken the move to terminate Dr Arikana’s services probably partly because of her outings against France, Africans in Washington DC told National Telegraph, adding that they’ve started a petition to get Ambassador Arikana reinstated.
Many Africans in the US have decried the move, vowing to boycott all African Union activities should Dr Arikana isn’t reinstated.
They consider Arikana as a priceless jewel, African’s most accessible, receptive and humble Ambassador who puts interests of the public supreme.
I have the honour to inform you that, in line with the terms and conditions of the service governing your appointment as Permanent Representative of the African Union Mission to the United States in Washington DC, I have decided to terminate your contract in that capacity with effect from 1st November, 2109, the African Union Commission Chairman, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a letter dated October 7, 2019.
Moussa Faki Mahamat continued that he has instructed the Commission’s services through the Bureau of the Deputy Chairman to facilitate separation procedures and entitlements before October 31, 2019.
While thanking Ambassador Arikana for her services, the letter didn’t point out any reason for such a move.
Dr Arikana was just appointed 2 years ago and has showed unconditional commitment in reinforcing the longstanding and deeply historic, cultural and economic relations between Africa, the U.S. and Western nations. She was just recently advocating for a special passport for Ex-African slaves and the urgent establishing of a single currency for Africa. Africans both home and abroad say they would stop at nothing until she’s reinstated.
Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao is a medical doctor and activist. She is a public speaker, educator, diplomat, founder of medical clinics, and an entrepreneur. She is a first generation immigrant to the United States from Zimbabwe and CEO & Founder of Bell Family Medical Centers in the United States.
The petition can be signed here; https://www.change.org/p/african-leaders-and-presidents-reinstate-african-union-ambassador-chihombori-quao
