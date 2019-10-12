top
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
California Bans Fur Sales Statewide, Following Paid-Protester Exposé
by DxE
Saturday Oct 12th, 2019 3:10 PM
Fur industry corruption, animal cruelty investigations and years of anti-fur protests culminating in legislative victories to ban fur
sm_dxe_californiafurban_newsom.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
Photo: DxE activists celebrating at the Governor’s office.


California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed the nation’s first statewide ban on the sale of fur. This historic bill follows years of anti-fur advocacy from the Berkeley-based grassroots network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), which spearheaded the city-wide fur bans in Berkeley (2017) and San Francisco (2018). The state of California quickly followed suit, with support from a coalition of groups including DxE, The Humane Society of the United States, Social Compassion In Legislation, In Defense of Animals, Compassionate Bay and others. Activists are hopeful the momentum will lead to a national ban, and ultimately an end to the industry altogether.

The bill, AB 44, came within one vote of dying in a The Intercept.

“The fur industry is so desperate to hide its animal torture that it’s literally paying for fake support,” said Cassie King, who lives with a rabbit named Mabel whom she rescued from a California fur farm. “But ordinary people are wising up and creating a more compassionate future.”

Other work leading to the ban:

• A 2019 investigation of a California fur farm, exposing cruelty and rescuing a bunny the group named Mabel

17 DxE activists marching 150 miles to the state Capitol in July in support of the fur ban and other animal rights initiatives

Mobilizing crowds in support at the state Capitol at every step of the CA fur ban’s legislative process

Anti-fur demonstrations throughout California since DxE’s 2013 founding

The ban will go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
