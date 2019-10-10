top
Peninsula
#ImpeachTrump: Pacifica March to Impeach Trump!
Date Sunday October 13
Time 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBy The People
Location Details
Linda Mar State Beach (North), 5000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica, CA 94044

https://www.october13.org/map
Pacifica March to Impeach Trump!

When: Sunday, October 13, 2019 @ 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Where: Linda Mar State Beach (North), 5000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica, CA 94044

Our elected representatives have a choice: they can protect trump or they can protect the American people!

Trump and his administration have been wielding the executive branch to undermine our democracy, divide Americans against each other, and enrich and empower themselves. The latest incident with Ukraine is just further evidence of Trump selling out the American people in order to maintain his hold on power.

That’s why on October 13th, we will come together across across race, gender, class, and geography to say: we want a government that works for all Americans, not for the personal gain of Trump and his friends—and we’re demanding our elected representatives #impeachnow to make it happen.

If we don’t act now to demand that Congress fulfill its duty, Trump will be emboldened to carry out further abuses of power that trample on our rights, harm our families, and violate the Constitution.

Enough is enough. On October 13th, we will be delivering a loud send off to our elected representatives as they head back to session. it’s time to take to the streets and demand congress #impeachnow.

This event in Pacific is a peaceful event that is part of a day of marches and rallies nationwide (link below).
For more event information: https://www.october13.org/

