



When: Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM



Where: Harry Bridges Plaza, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, California 94111



Harry Bridges Plaza is across from the Ferry Building at the Embarcadero. It is convenient to BART, and to Caltrain via Muni. Metered and paid parking is available.



Facebook:



Facebook en español:

________________________________________________________________



Join us in demanding congress #ImpeachNow!



Our Democracy is in grave danger, and Congress needs to hear from the people before they return to DC after their second undeserved recess. #VigilForDemocracy 🆘



This is a peaceful First Amendment Assembly, in solidarity with simultaneous events nationwide. We want to showcase our support for Congress returning to DC at a uniquely dangerous time in our nation's history, and encourage the House to #ImpeachNOW!



Please wear or carry RED, the #ColorOfLove! We want to reclaim the color from hate-monger Trump and his supporters.



RALLY SPEAKERS & ACTIONS:



Emceeing is Michael Gene Sullivan, actor/singer/ activist/internationally produced playwright, and Collective Member of the always radical, never silent San Francisco Mime Troupe. We will have music, rousing chants, and short performances.



1. Lea Jones, producer of Hang On, Ruthie! will be traveling from Oregon to perform his hit original in support of Justice RBG. We're looking for individual singers or a local choral group willing to show up in black robes/long dresses and home-made lace "dissent collars" to accompany them for the interactive parts. Please email



2. Regina Fletcher, the comedian who does Regina Monologues, will be entertaining us on the topic of the first amendment, with riffs about Justice Ginsburg as well.



3. Dr. Amy S. Morgenstern, known as the Feminist Devil, will lead us in chants and speak about what we risk daily under this administration.



4. We will stage a huddle under mylar blankets to showcase the children and families being detained in inhumane conditions at our border.



Simultaneous Spanish translation will be provided.



Pro Bono Photo will be covering the event with their stellar professional photography.



VOLUNTEER:



If you would like to volunteer at the event, or be more involved with the struggle to protect democracy, please email



(After this event, if you want to be inspired some more, please head over to St. Paul's Towers in Oakland to a lecture by Pennie Opal Plant, lifelong activist and indigenous grandmother. It's titled "Let Us Save The World Together"!! 2-4PM, 100 Bay Pl, Oakland)



#ImpeachNOW

#PeopleVsTrump

#WeWillWin

#VigilForDemocracy

#OutNOW #ImpeachNow: Take to the Streets for Democracy to Demand Trump's ImpeachmentWhen: Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 3:00 PMWhere: Harry Bridges Plaza, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, California 94111Harry Bridges Plaza is across from the Ferry Building at the Embarcadero. It is convenient to BART, and to Caltrain via Muni. Metered and paid parking is available.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/674393689749746/ Facebook en español: https://www.facebook.com/events/438805173425625/ ________________________________________________________________Join us in demanding congress #ImpeachNow!Our Democracy is in grave danger, and Congress needs to hear from the people before they return to DC after their second undeserved recess. #VigilForDemocracy 🆘This is a peaceful First Amendment Assembly, in solidarity with simultaneous events nationwide. We want to showcase our support for Congress returning to DC at a uniquely dangerous time in our nation's history, and encourage the House to #ImpeachNOW!Please wear or carry RED, the #ColorOfLove! We want to reclaim the color from hate-monger Trump and his supporters.RALLY SPEAKERS & ACTIONS:Emceeing is Michael Gene Sullivan, actor/singer/ activist/internationally produced playwright, and Collective Member of the always radical, never silent San Francisco Mime Troupe. We will have music, rousing chants, and short performances.1. Lea Jones, producer of Hang On, Ruthie! will be traveling from Oregon to perform his hit original in support of Justice RBG. We're looking for individual singers or a local choral group willing to show up in black robes/long dresses and home-made lace "dissent collars" to accompany them for the interactive parts. Please email vigilfordemocracy1 [at] gmail.com if you're interested.2. Regina Fletcher, the comedian who does Regina Monologues, will be entertaining us on the topic of the first amendment, with riffs about Justice Ginsburg as well.3. Dr. Amy S. Morgenstern, known as the Feminist Devil, will lead us in chants and speak about what we risk daily under this administration.4. We will stage a huddle under mylar blankets to showcase the children and families being detained in inhumane conditions at our border.Simultaneous Spanish translation will be provided.Pro Bono Photo will be covering the event with their stellar professional photography.VOLUNTEER:If you would like to volunteer at the event, or be more involved with the struggle to protect democracy, please email vigilfordemocracy1 [at] gmail.com . We still need a few peacekeepers, minders for the Trump chicken, as well as casual photography and video, live-streaming, live tweeting. No experience necessary; quick instructions will be provided.(After this event, if you want to be inspired some more, please head over to St. Paul's Towers in Oakland to a lecture by Pennie Opal Plant, lifelong activist and indigenous grandmother. It's titled "Let Us Save The World Together"!! 2-4PM, 100 Bay Pl, Oakland)#ImpeachNOW#PeopleVsTrump#WeWillWin#VigilForDemocracy#OutNOW For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/vigilfordemocracy...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 9th, 2019 1:51 PM