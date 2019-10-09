top
#ImpeachTrump: Nationwide Marches & Rallies to Demand Impeachment
Date Sunday October 13
Time 1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBy The People, Women's March, others
Location Details
Nationwide marches and rallies demanding #ImpeachTrump, #ImpeachNow
#ImpeachNow: Take to the Streets and March to Impeach Trump

When: Sunday, October 13, 2019

Where: Nationwide, use interactive map by zip code: https://www.october13.org/map

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/429784530979322/

On Sunday, October 13, we’re taking to the streets with marches nationwide to demand our elected representatives #ImpeachNow!

If we don’t act now to demand that Congress fulfill its constitutional duty, Trump will be emboldened to carry out further abuses of power that trample on our rights, harm our families, and violate the Constitution.

Congress will be in recess until Tuesday, October 15—let’s make sure they hear from us before they return. Because the day we stop fighting for democracy is the day we lose it.

We are at the most critical moment in this fight yet. The ground of what’s politically possible is shifting, but we have to keep up the momentum until we’ve won.

Americans have come together before to build a better America. On Sunday, October 13, we will once again take responsibility for our country and future. This time, we march to #ImpeachNow.

ORGANIZING PARTNERS:

By The People
Women's March
Daily Kos
The Center for Popular Democracy
Working Families
Climate Hawks Vote
#VoteProChoice
FreeSpeechForPeople.org
Jews for Racial and Economic Justice
Rise and Resist
Common Defense
Just Foreign Policy
others
For more event information: https://www.october13.org/

