When: Sunday, October 13, 2019



Where: Nationwide, use interactive map by zip code:



Facebook:



On Sunday, October 13, we’re taking to the streets with marches nationwide to demand our elected representatives #ImpeachNow!



If we don’t act now to demand that Congress fulfill its constitutional duty, Trump will be emboldened to carry out further abuses of power that trample on our rights, harm our families, and violate the Constitution.



Congress will be in recess until Tuesday, October 15—let’s make sure they hear from us before they return. Because the day we stop fighting for democracy is the day we lose it.



We are at the most critical moment in this fight yet. The ground of what’s politically possible is shifting, but we have to keep up the momentum until we’ve won.



Americans have come together before to build a better America. On Sunday, October 13, we will once again take responsibility for our country and future. This time, we march to #ImpeachNow.



ORGANIZING PARTNERS:



By The People

Women's March

Daily Kos

The Center for Popular Democracy

Working Families

Climate Hawks Vote

#VoteProChoice

FreeSpeechForPeople.org

Jews for Racial and Economic Justice

Rise and Resist

Common Defense

Just Foreign Policy

others

#ImpeachNow: Take to the Streets and March to Impeach TrumpWhen: Sunday, October 13, 2019Where: Nationwide, use interactive map by zip code: https://www.october13.org/map Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/429784530979322/ On Sunday, October 13, we’re taking to the streets with marches nationwide to demand our elected representatives #ImpeachNow!If we don’t act now to demand that Congress fulfill its constitutional duty, Trump will be emboldened to carry out further abuses of power that trample on our rights, harm our families, and violate the Constitution.Congress will be in recess until Tuesday, October 15—let’s make sure they hear from us before they return. Because the day we stop fighting for democracy is the day we lose it.We are at the most critical moment in this fight yet. The ground of what’s politically possible is shifting, but we have to keep up the momentum until we’ve won.Americans have come together before to build a better America. On Sunday, October 13, we will once again take responsibility for our country and future. This time, we march to #ImpeachNow.ORGANIZING PARTNERS:By The PeopleWomen's MarchDaily KosThe Center for Popular DemocracyWorking FamiliesClimate Hawks Vote#VoteProChoiceFreeSpeechForPeople.orgJews for Racial and Economic JusticeRise and ResistCommon DefenseJust Foreign Policyothers For more event information: https://www.october13.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 9th, 2019 1:32 PM