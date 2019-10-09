Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #129 -- drop by for an hour or 5 hours anytime between 3 pm and 8 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 12,000 copies to all 50 US states and about 20 countries. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 9th, 2019 9:41 AM