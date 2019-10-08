



From the day he took office, Donald Trump escalated a failed and cruel immigration policy into an all-out war against immigrants, banning Muslims, slamming the door on refugees, tearing children from their parents' arms. Each new affront has been met with outrage and protest, but even when he has retreated, Trump has sought new lines of attack: concentration camps, workplace raids, new bars to green cards and citizenship. Meanwhile many immigrants are being terrorized in their own communities, afraid to answer the door, take children to school, or go to work. These communities need to see and feel the solidarity of the majority that stands with them. We call on all those who oppose the raids, family separation, deportations and incarceration to unite against this reign of racist persecution. It is time to say, "¡Basta Ya!" Enough is enough!



This Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend let us act together --whether with a march, vigil, rally or direct action-- against those who would give us a future of division and white supremacist hate. It’s only fitting to have these actions on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many immigrants crossing the border are indigenous and are not given proper translators in their indigenous languages. The current colonial border between the U.S. and Mexico were imposed upon Indigenous Peoples on both sides. They didn’t cross the border, the border crossed them and no one is illegal on stolen land! Let us unite in broad regional coalitions drawing together people of faith, unions, anti-racist fighters and other progressives to target camps, jails, shelters or other parts of Trump's anti-immigrant, deportation machinery. Let us act in the knowledge that no human being is illegal anywhere, not least in a country formed through violent colonialism. Most of all let us open our arms to immigrants in our country or at our borders with a greeting of friendship: Mi casa es tu casa. Our home is also your home.



Tentative Schedule:

2pm - Meet at Rincon Park

2:45pm - March

4:15pm - Rally at Ending Point



If you would like to get involved, please contact immigration [at] dsasf.org For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3600555948...

