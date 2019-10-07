SF Gray Panthers October Meeting



Tim Redmond: SF Election and the Big Picture

Tuesday, October 15, 1-3 PM

Park Branch Library Lower Level

1833 Page St, in Haight-Ashbury, SF



SF political journalist Tim Redmond will speak about the Nov 2019 election, the March and November 2020 ballots, and the future of San Francisco. Housing, homelessness, and mental health/substance abuse treatment in SF and Prop 13 fairness in California will be big issues. Can we mount a grass-roots challenge to corporate power and wealth? Please join us.



