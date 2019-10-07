From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date
|Tuesday October 15
Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type
|Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author
|Michael Lyon
|mlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone
|4152157575
Location Details
|
Park Branch Library Lower Level
1833 Page St, in Haight-Ashbury, SF
|
SF Gray Panthers October Meeting
Tim Redmond: SF Election and the Big Picture
Tuesday, October 15, 1-3 PM
Park Branch Library Lower Level
1833 Page St, in Haight-Ashbury, SF
SF political journalist Tim Redmond will speak about the Nov 2019 election, the March and November 2020 ballots, and the future of San Francisco. Housing, homelessness, and mental health/substance abuse treatment in SF and Prop 13 fairness in California will be big issues. Can we mount a grass-roots challenge to corporate power and wealth? Please join us.
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 7th, 2019 2:44 PM
