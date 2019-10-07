top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
View other events for the week of 10/15/2019
Tim Redmond: SF Election and the Big Picture
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 15
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone4152157575
Location Details
Park Branch Library Lower Level
1833 Page St, in Haight-Ashbury, SF
SF Gray Panthers October Meeting

Tim Redmond: SF Election and the Big Picture
Tuesday, October 15, 1-3 PM
Park Branch Library Lower Level
1833 Page St, in Haight-Ashbury, SF

SF political journalist Tim Redmond will speak about the Nov 2019 election, the March and November 2020 ballots, and the future of San Francisco. Housing, homelessness, and mental health/substance abuse treatment in SF and Prop 13 fairness in California will be big issues. Can we mount a grass-roots challenge to corporate power and wealth? Please join us.
19-10-15-program.jpg
For more event information: http://graypantherssf.igc.org/calendar.htm

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 7th, 2019 2:44 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 208.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code