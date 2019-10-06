It BEGINS Saturday, October 19, in NYC (Union Square) and LA (Santa Monica Beach) demanding… THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO – NOW! Protest spreads NATIONWIDE



Bay Area Protests Start October 26, Continue Every Saturday Until the Fascist Trump/Pence Regime is Driven OUT



The Trump/Pence regime poses a catastrophic danger to all of humanity, including the LGBT community targeted by its Christian fundamentalist core. Concentration Camps on the border… environmental devastation accelerated… the danger of war, even nuclear, threatened… white supremacy rules… fascist mobs and racist mass murderers… truth and science erased… the right to abortion near gone… the rule of law and democratic and civil rights are stripped away… THIS IS FASCISM UNFOLDING.



Impeachment has begun. A momentous move, in which sharp political battle lines are drawn with high stakes. Trump himself threatens charges of treason and even invokes civil war. Where his virulent fascist movement sees its future bound up with the whole Trump/Pence regime. Where this ends up depends on us.



We must seize on the impeachment crisis now erupting, taking history into our own hands and turning dread for the future into a force for hope!



This is a moment when we – people of many different views and experience – must act together in mass, sustained, non-violent nationwide protests that continue until the Trump/Pence regime is removed from power. We begin with protests in NYC and LA on October 19 that announce four more consecutive Saturdays of protests in cities and towns across the country that gather more people and momentum so that in the weeks and months that follow, the movement grows to tens and hundreds of thousands and millions.



What unifies all the diverse streams of people that need to pour into the streets is the single demand: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go—Now!



For 3 years the Democratic Party leadership facilitated the Trump/Pence regime, even voting funds for border security when children were being separated from parents. Now, they want to restrict impeachment only to national security and

Trump's violation of democratic norms to try to enlist the Ukraine to undermine U.S. elections. They have said they will not impeach on the whole array of fascist outrages. Thus far, they are not going after the whole fascist regime. Their approach would legitimate the whole Trump/Pence fascist program, leaving the cancer in place to grow more dangerously, especially if his Christo-fascist VP Pence is then allowed to take the presidency. Moreover, Trump has threatened that he may not leave office.



To “leave things to the Democrats” or wait til 2020 would be extremely dangerous. The only way to stop Trump and Pence and advance every struggle for justice is by the power of the people in the streets.



The world as we have known it is being torn asunder. We must cast off fear and passivity, and not allow our differences to stand in the way of rising together in the unprecedented, unrelenting non-violent mass #OUTNOW! protests to drive out the Trump/Pence regime.



RefuseFascism.org reaches out BROADLY to UNITE ALL WHO CAN BE UNITED, from different perspectives and viewpoints, around the great unifying objective of driving out, through massive, sustained political mobilization, this regime which has already done such great harm and which poses a grave threat to humanity. This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!



Get ready to go Puerto Rico on this regime, and raise your voices everywhere to say: THIS NIGHTMARE MUST END. THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO NOW!



See facebook.com/refusefascismbayarea for weekly (Tuesday) organizer meetings and action updates.



