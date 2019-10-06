top
Related Categories: U.S. | Animal Liberation
Michigan's largest deer processing facility severely damaged in fire
by Animal Liberation Press Office
Sunday Oct 6th, 2019 6:13 PM
Press Office note: There has been no claim by animal liberation activists for this action as of this posting.
usa_michigan_deerprocessingfire1.jpg
Emma Keith, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's largest deer processing facility was severely damaged in a large fire early Friday morning.

The fire at Country Smoke House, a beloved Almont, Michigan meat market and venison processing spot, started just before 12 a.m. Friday, and was out within about two hours, WWJ reports.

Six local fire departments sent more than 40 firefighters to the scene, where no one was injured, according the station. Employees were able to salvage some of the business' meat, Channel 7 WXYZ reports.

Smoke House owner Steve Francis told WWJ that on top of losing his business of nearly 30 years, he had a heart attack and lost his father in the last two weeks.

The facility's destruction also comes just as Michigan's deer hunting season is opening

--------------------------

Animal Liberation Press Office
3371 Glendale Blvd. #107
Los Angeles, CA 90039
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
