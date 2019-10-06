top
protest cheer
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
3rd Anual Indigenous People's Day Celebration
Date Saturday October 12
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorIndigenous People's Day Celebration
Location Details
Victory Center Watsonville
95 Alta Vista Avenue, Watsonville
Hello Community of Watsonville! Join us for a wonderful day to celebrating Indigenous people from all walks of life. This is a free family event, come and enjoy arts and craft, indigenous dancing, and story telling. This is a drug and alcohol free event. This event will be hosted behind the main building. For more information or to participate in the event(dancing, vending, etc) please contact Sandra Casares at sandracasares49 [at] gmail.com or via Facebook. We hope to see you there. This is a celebration , no politics please.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9198321616...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 6th, 2019 10:44 AM
