Hello Community of Watsonville! Join us for a wonderful day to celebrating Indigenous people from all walks of life. This is a free family event, come and enjoy arts and craft, indigenous dancing, and story telling. This is a drug and alcohol free event. This event will be hosted behind the main building. For more information or to participate in the event(dancing, vending, etc) please contact Sandra Casares at sandracasares49 [at] gmail.com or via Facebook. We hope to see you there. This is a celebration , no politics please. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9198321616...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 6th, 2019 10:44 AM