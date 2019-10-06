From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 10/12/2019
|3rd Anual Indigenous People's Day Celebration
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 12
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Indigenous People's Day Celebration
|Location Details
|
Victory Center Watsonville
95 Alta Vista Avenue, Watsonville
|
Hello Community of Watsonville! Join us for a wonderful day to celebrating Indigenous people from all walks of life. This is a free family event, come and enjoy arts and craft, indigenous dancing, and story telling. This is a drug and alcohol free event. This event will be hosted behind the main building. For more information or to participate in the event(dancing, vending, etc) please contact Sandra Casares at sandracasares49 [at] gmail.com or via Facebook. We hope to see you there. This is a celebration , no politics please.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9198321616...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 6th, 2019 10:44 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network