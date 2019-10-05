top
protest cheer
Spanish for Activists
Date Tuesday October 08
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Indivisible
Location Details
Aptos Public Library
7695 Soquel Dr, Aptos
“Would you like to speak with voters in Spanish? Bienvenidos a Español para Activistas. Come join us in learning basic Spanish phrases that will help you when calling voters, canvassing door to door, or registering voters who prefer speaking in Spanish. This is a beginner level course for volunteers with no Spanish or some Spanish learned some time ago. We hope you can join this course offering.” - Jackie Maoreau, Founder Commit to Flip Blue
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2351653765...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 5th, 2019 2:39 PM
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
