“Would you like to speak with voters in Spanish? Bienvenidos a Español para Activistas. Come join us in learning basic Spanish phrases that will help you when calling voters, canvassing door to door, or registering voters who prefer speaking in Spanish. This is a beginner level course for volunteers with no Spanish or some Spanish learned some time ago. We hope you can join this course offering.” - Jackie Maoreau, Founder Commit to Flip Blue

