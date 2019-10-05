From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 10/ 8/2019
|Spanish for Activists
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 08
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Indivisible
|Location Details
|
Aptos Public Library
7695 Soquel Dr, Aptos
|
“Would you like to speak with voters in Spanish? Bienvenidos a Español para Activistas. Come join us in learning basic Spanish phrases that will help you when calling voters, canvassing door to door, or registering voters who prefer speaking in Spanish. This is a beginner level course for volunteers with no Spanish or some Spanish learned some time ago. We hope you can join this course offering.” - Jackie Maoreau, Founder Commit to Flip Blue
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2351653765...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 5th, 2019 2:39 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network