Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Tech Crunch Bubble Bust In San Francisco
by Labor Video Project
Friday Oct 4th, 2019 11:16 PM
At the Tech Crunch Disrupt 2019 conference, a protest took place against tech being used to exploit and destroy workers. Also, the failed IPO of WeWork will have other casualties.
sm_img_3293.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Tech Crunch Disrupt SF 2019 was protested on October 4, 2019, by UBER-Lyft drivers who talked about how these new tech platforms are being used to exploit and destroy worker lives.

The collapse of the WeWork rental workspace IPO has exposed the growing speculative nature of these capitalist speculative tech ventures.

codi workspaces staff also talked about their start-up and how they are "different" from WeWork.

For more media:
CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=45s

WW 5-7-19 UBER BLOWBACK and Capitalism With Author Steve Hill
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/uber-blowback-with-author-steve-hill

Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRVoJN2TWuY&t=77s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/IyAtEE51Uuk
§
sm_img_3453.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
UBER Lyft workers protested the increasing exploitation and the role of tech being used to bleed workers.
§Boeing Spy Drone
sm_img_3327.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Total spying with a Boeing drone and security is a big part of this meeting.
§UBER Driver Attacked Decline In Conditions
sm_img_3505.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
An UBER worker talked about the effect of this technology on their lives.
§Disrupt Sponsors
sm_img_3312.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some of the Disrupt conference sponsors.
§Drivers Unite
sm_img_3464.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
UBER Lyft posters at Moscone Center where the conference was held.
§Disrupt Tech Crunch Banner
sm_img_3519.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
The annual Disrupt Tech conference in SF is against any regulation.
