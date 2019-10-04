From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Tech Crunch Bubble Bust In San Francisco by Labor Video Project

Friday Oct 4th, 2019 11:16 PM At the Tech Crunch Disrupt 2019 conference, a protest took place against tech being used to exploit and destroy workers. Also, the failed IPO of WeWork will have other casualties.



The collapse of the WeWork rental workspace IPO has exposed the growing speculative nature of these capitalist speculative tech ventures.



codi workspaces staff also talked about their start-up and how they are "different" from WeWork.



UBER Lyft workers protested the increasing exploitation and the role of tech being used to bleed workers.

Total spying with a Boeing drone and security is a big part of this meeting.



An UBER worker talked about the effect of this technology on their lives.

Some of the Disrupt conference sponsors.

UBER Lyft posters at Moscone Center where the conference was held.

The annual Disrupt Tech conference in SF is against any regulation.

