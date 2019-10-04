From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tech Crunch Bubble Bust In San Francisco
At the Tech Crunch Disrupt 2019 conference, a protest took place against tech being used to exploit and destroy workers. Also, the failed IPO of WeWork will have other casualties.
Tech Crunch Disrupt SF 2019 was protested on October 4, 2019, by UBER-Lyft drivers who talked about how these new tech platforms are being used to exploit and destroy worker lives.
The collapse of the WeWork rental workspace IPO has exposed the growing speculative nature of these capitalist speculative tech ventures.
codi workspaces staff also talked about their start-up and how they are "different" from WeWork.
For more media:
CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=45s
WW 5-7-19 UBER BLOWBACK and Capitalism With Author Steve Hill
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/uber-blowback-with-author-steve-hill
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRVoJN2TWuY&t=77s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
UBER Lyft workers protested the increasing exploitation and the role of tech being used to bleed workers.
Total spying with a Boeing drone and security is a big part of this meeting.
An UBER worker talked about the effect of this technology on their lives.
Some of the Disrupt conference sponsors.
UBER Lyft posters at Moscone Center where the conference was held.
The annual Disrupt Tech conference in SF is against any regulation.
