Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Today We Commemorate the life of Herman Wallace
by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3
Friday Oct 4th, 2019 2:00 PM
Today we commemorate the October 4, 2013 passing of the Angola 3's Herman Wallace. As we mourn his absence, we know he would be proud to see the growing movement to #StopSolitary and how his comrades Robert King & Albert Woodfox have continued the struggle that Herman gave his life to.
sm_herman_wallace.jpg
original image (1014x1212)
To learn more about the life of the Angola 3's Herman Wallace, please visit our page with a compilation of photos and stories:

https://angola3news.blogspot.com/2013/10/we-speak-your-name-a3-newsletter-about.html
http://www.angola3news.com
§Herman and Albert in 2002
by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3 Friday Oct 4th, 2019 2:00 PM
herman-wallace-albert-woodfox-2002.jpg
http://www.angola3news.com
§Herman Wallace, April 2013
by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3 Friday Oct 4th, 2019 2:00 PM
sm_herman-2-april-2013.jpg
original image (799x1192)
http://www.angola3news.com
§Herman Wallace
by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3 Friday Oct 4th, 2019 2:00 PM
herman-obit-pic.jpeg
http://www.angola3news.com
§Herman's Memorial Service, Oct. 13, 2013
by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3 Friday Oct 4th, 2019 2:00 PM
herman-10-12-service6.jpg
http://www.angola3news.com
§Rest In Power!
by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3 Friday Oct 4th, 2019 2:00 PM
hermanwallacebanner-small.jpg
http://www.angola3news.com
