Today We Commemorate the life of Herman Wallace by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3

Friday Oct 4th, 2019 2:00 PM

Today we commemorate the October 4, 2013 passing of the Angola 3's Herman Wallace. As we mourn his absence, we know he would be proud to see the growing movement to #StopSolitary and how his comrades Robert King & Albert Woodfox have continued the struggle that Herman gave his life to.