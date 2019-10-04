From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Today We Commemorate the life of Herman Wallace
Today we commemorate the October 4, 2013 passing of the Angola 3's Herman Wallace. As we mourn his absence, we know he would be proud to see the growing movement to #StopSolitary and how his comrades Robert King & Albert Woodfox have continued the struggle that Herman gave his life to.
To learn more about the life of the Angola 3's Herman Wallace, please visit our page with a compilation of photos and stories:
https://angola3news.blogspot.com/2013/10/we-speak-your-name-a3-newsletter-about.html
§Herman and Albert in 2002
