The End of Ice Presentation & Discussion
Date Thursday October 17
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCabrillo College
Location Details
Cabrillo College
6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos
Don't miss out on the opportunity to discuss "The End of Ice" with author Dahr Jamail and guest speakers Gregg Castro, and Kanyon Coyotewoman Sayers-Roods on October 17 from 6-9pm in room 450.


About "The End of Ice"

After nearly a decade overseas as a war reporter, the acclaimed journalist Dahr Jamail returned to America to renew his passion for mountaineering, only to find that the slopes he had once climbed have been irrevocably changed by climate disruption. In response, Jamail embarks on a journey to the geographical front lines of this crisis—from Alaska to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, via the Amazon rainforest—in order to discover the consequences to nature and to humans of the loss of ice.

In The End of Ice, we follow Jamail as he scales Denali, the highest peak in North America, dives in the warm crystal waters of the Pacific only to find ghostly coral reefs, and explores the tundra of St. Paul Island where he meets the last subsistence seal hunters of the Bering Sea and witnesses its melting glaciers. Accompanied by climate scientists and people whose families have fished, farmed, and lived in the areas he visits for centuries, Jamail begins to accept the fact that Earth, most likely, is in a hospice situation. Ironically, this allows him to renew his passion for the planet’s wild places, cherishing Earth in a way he has never been able to before.

Like no other book, The End of Ice offers a firsthand chronicle—including photographs throughout of Jamail on his journey across the world—of the catastrophic reality of our situation and the incalculable necessity of relishing this vulnerable, fragile planet while we still can.

More info:
https://www.dahrjamail.net/the-end-of-ice/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2215632318...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 4th, 2019 10:57 AM
