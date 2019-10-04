



Featuring:



~Laurence White~

Laurence is a non binary singer songwriter born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Laurence lives in Santa Cruz, California where they practice poetry, awe, and healing work.



~Chaotic Futch~

They're back, baby. And it's their birthday.

https://chaoticfutch.bandcamp.com/



~Sophie Lev (of Superbloom)~



~Kite Hands Glowing~





All proceeds will benefit Hecate Society!



Hecate Society is a QTPOC* centric, femme* & youth-led, art and media collective that aims to elevate the stories of immigrants and refugees traveling to the so-called United States while simultaneously engaging in mutual aid, community organizing and coalition building inside of refugee communities. Our intention is to support refugee-run autonomous spaces in border towns and communities with high concentrations of refugees and migrants by providing support around housing, food, media, and legal aid. We emphasize working with political refugees and refugee activists who are actively engaging in direct action against the government and organizing in their communities, whether it’s in detention, in Tijuana, in the US or back in their homelands. We support LGBTQ+ and vulnerable populations within the refugee community throughout their entire transition, pre, during and post detention processes in hopes that individuals can escape deathly situations and build powerful new movements within refugee communities that will fight against the US-funded pillars of injustice that are creating unlivable situations for millions of people.



We aim to create a revolutionary paradigm for building collective power and healing trauma by using art and media. We hope to use Hecate Society as a platform that can bring decentralized support to refugees, particularly LGBTQ+ femme and youth voices to produce their own narratives and bring their own voices and stories to the forefront. We hope to acknowledge and raise awareness around how the exodus is directly intertwined with indigenous sovereignty and climate change. We believe that media and art can be used not only to reframe problematic narratives and build alternative ones, but also, as a form of therapy, to heal identity and community based trauma. The content we produce is created through a mutual exchange of ideas, using casual interviews that also serve as therapeutic and healing moments that can help us and the interviewees process traumatic experiences and beautiful experiences alike. When we build our content, we are building deeper friendships. We aim to capture the totality of people’s humanity, suffering and most importantly, their resistance.



Our biggest team is on the ground in Tijuana but we also have members of the collective currently working out of Chicago, Minneapolis, Oakland and Italy.



*QTPOC: Queer, Trans, People of Color

*Femme: We use the word femme as an inclusive term that includes all trans, cis and non-binary people whom identify as femme





7$

7:30pm

All Ages

Safe Space

No Alcohol No Drugs

No One Turned Away For Lack of Funds Join us for a night of queer folk and big feelings!Featuring:~Laurence White~Laurence is a non binary singer songwriter born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Laurence lives in Santa Cruz, California where they practice poetry, awe, and healing work.~Chaotic Futch~They're back, baby. And it's their birthday.~Sophie Lev (of Superbloom)~~Kite Hands Glowing~All proceeds will benefit Hecate Society!Hecate Society is a QTPOC* centric, femme* & youth-led, art and media collective that aims to elevate the stories of immigrants and refugees traveling to the so-called United States while simultaneously engaging in mutual aid, community organizing and coalition building inside of refugee communities. Our intention is to support refugee-run autonomous spaces in border towns and communities with high concentrations of refugees and migrants by providing support around housing, food, media, and legal aid. We emphasize working with political refugees and refugee activists who are actively engaging in direct action against the government and organizing in their communities, whether it’s in detention, in Tijuana, in the US or back in their homelands. We support LGBTQ+ and vulnerable populations within the refugee community throughout their entire transition, pre, during and post detention processes in hopes that individuals can escape deathly situations and build powerful new movements within refugee communities that will fight against the US-funded pillars of injustice that are creating unlivable situations for millions of people.We aim to create a revolutionary paradigm for building collective power and healing trauma by using art and media. We hope to use Hecate Society as a platform that can bring decentralized support to refugees, particularly LGBTQ+ femme and youth voices to produce their own narratives and bring their own voices and stories to the forefront. We hope to acknowledge and raise awareness around how the exodus is directly intertwined with indigenous sovereignty and climate change. We believe that media and art can be used not only to reframe problematic narratives and build alternative ones, but also, as a form of therapy, to heal identity and community based trauma. The content we produce is created through a mutual exchange of ideas, using casual interviews that also serve as therapeutic and healing moments that can help us and the interviewees process traumatic experiences and beautiful experiences alike. When we build our content, we are building deeper friendships. We aim to capture the totality of people’s humanity, suffering and most importantly, their resistance.Our biggest team is on the ground in Tijuana but we also have members of the collective currently working out of Chicago, Minneapolis, Oakland and Italy.*QTPOC: Queer, Trans, People of Color*Femme: We use the word femme as an inclusive term that includes all trans, cis and non-binary people whom identify as femme7$7:30pmAll AgesSafe SpaceNo Alcohol No DrugsNo One Turned Away For Lack of Funds For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4054296868...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 4th, 2019 10:22 AM