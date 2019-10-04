top
Biden Benefit Picketed by AFSCME3299 At Senator Feinstein & UC Regent Blum's House
by Labor Video Project
Friday Oct 4th, 2019 12:30 AM
UC AFSCME 3299 workers protested a benefit for Joe Biden at the mansion of UC Regent Richard Blum and Senator Diane Feinstein. The tickets cost $1 thousand plus.
sm_img_2639.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A picket by UC AFSCME 3299 was organized to protest UC Richard Blum at a Joe Biden $1,000 a plate fundraiser at Richard Blum and Senator Diane Feinstein's multi-million dollar mansion on October 3, 2019.

Union protesters demanded an end of outsourcing and attacks on UC lower-paid workers at the Biden benefit with billionaires and millionaires.
Additional media:

If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF Mission Bay With Support of UPTE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQdMed5ZxzI&t=46s

UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84

AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike

"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s

Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04

Additional information:
Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/
https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/bPHzawMsy_g
§SF President Of Board of Supervisors Norman Yee Crosses Picket Lee
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 4th, 2019 12:30 AM
sm_yee.jpg
original image (1580x1476)
San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee crossed the UC AFSCME 3299 picket line protesting the role of UC Regent Richard Blum in attacking UC workers and outsourcing jobs.
https://youtu.be/bPHzawMsy_g
§SF Mayor London Breed Came In Through The Garage
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 4th, 2019 12:30 AM
sm_img_3284.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF Mayor London Breed is supporting Joe Biden. She has taken tens of millions from developers and tech barons to privatize San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/bPHzawMsy_g
§Joe Biden Came In Through Feinstein's Garage
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 4th, 2019 12:30 AM
sm_fullsizeoutput_7f75.jpeg
original image (1446x1737)
Joe Biden refused to meet any reporters unless you paid $1,000 or more for a seat at the benefit.
https://youtu.be/bPHzawMsy_g
§UC Regents Corruption
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 4th, 2019 12:30 AM
sm_uc_regents_corruption.jpeg
original image (1566x881)
UC Regents have financial conflicts of interest and have made millions privatizing the university.
https://youtu.be/bPHzawMsy_g
§Blum and Feinstein have both pushed outsourcing and privatization
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 4th, 2019 12:30 AM
blum._richard_holding_feinstein.jpeg
Worth hundreds of millions of dollars Feinstein as former chair. of the Senate Appropriations supported military contracts going. to companies he controlled.
https://youtu.be/bPHzawMsy_g
