Biden Benefit Picketed by AFSCME3299 At Senator Feinstein & UC Regent Blum's House by Labor Video Project

Friday Oct 4th, 2019 12:30 AM UC AFSCME 3299 workers protested a benefit for Joe Biden at the mansion of UC Regent Richard Blum and Senator Diane Feinstein. The tickets cost $1 thousand plus.



Union protesters demanded an end of outsourcing and attacks on UC lower-paid workers at the Biden benefit with billionaires and millionaires.

Additional media:



If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF Mission Bay With Support of UPTE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQdMed5ZxzI&t=46s



UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84



AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike



"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s



Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s



Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04



Additional information:

Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike

https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/

https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/

Production of Labor Video Project

https://youtu.be/bPHzawMsy_g

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee crossed the UC AFSCME 3299 picket line protesting the role of UC Regent Richard Blum in attacking UC workers and outsourcing jobs.

SF Mayor London Breed is supporting Joe Biden. She has taken tens of millions from developers and tech barons to privatize San Francisco.

Joe Biden refused to meet any reporters unless you paid $1,000 or more for a seat at the benefit.

UC Regents have financial conflicts of interest and have made millions privatizing the university.

Worth hundreds of millions of dollars Feinstein as former chair. of the Senate Appropriations supported military contracts going. to companies he controlled.