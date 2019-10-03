From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Animal Liberation
Day After Mass Arrests, Animal Activists Swarm SF City Hall to Ask for “Right to Rescue"
Activists face multiple felony charges after exposing alleged criminal animal cruelty at Amazon-suppyling factory farms
(Photo: Activists holding signs in support of “Rose’s Law: Animal Bill of Rights” inside San Francisco City Hall)
Many of the 37 arrested at S.F. Whole Foods and Amazon locations on September 30 also made their voices heard at city hall the following afternoon, as over 150 Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) activists streamed in to address the Board of Supervisors, urging their support of “Rose’s Law: An Animal Bill of Rights.” Dozens directly addressed the B.O.S. for 1-2 minutes each.
“The Peace and Justice Commission of the Berkeley City Council has already passed a resolution supporting nonviolent activists who exposed factory farms, and disavowing the prosecution of us. And we would be so deeply grateful if this body would be willing to consider a similar resolution,” said Jonathan Frohnmayer, a former corporate attorney currently facing eight felony charges.
The resolution Frohnmayer references effectively endorses Rose’s Law and has already received the support of the Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission resolution (agenda item #9 here, full resolution text here). It is expected to go before the full Berkeley City Council within the next month, where it is likely to be largely supported. Activists have also secured a Wednesday meeting with San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, which they are hopeful will lead to similar support in San Francisco.
In addition to the activists arrested on misdemeanor trespass charges September 30, six activists face felony charges after exposing what they say is criminal animal cruelty, while rescuing dying animals from Amazon-supplying factory farms in Sonoma County, CA.
"Corporations like Amazon, as well as Sonoma county officials, continue to fail the public interest of transparency, truth and compassion for animals,” said Priya Sawhney, who faces eight felony charges for trying to rescue dying animals from factory farms. “But it’s so inspiring to see Berkeley and San Francisco stepping up with the bold progressive leadership they’re become known for."
“Animal abuse is the crime here, not animal rescue,” Sawhney said. “It’s time Amazon and other companies take a stand for transparency, integrity, and benevolence, rather than actively suplexing the truth.”
The action is part of a week-long “Global Lockdown for Animal Rights,” with thousands of DxE activists taking action worldwide to demand an animal bill of rights from their local municipalities.
§Jonathan Frohnmayer faces 8 felony counts for exposing factory farm animal abuse
Photo: Former corporate attorney Jonathan Frohnmayer, who faces eight felony charges for exposing factory farm criminal animal abuse, addresses the S.F. Board of Supervisors
