USGS report reveals oil waste fluid contaminates CA groundwater by Dan Bacher

Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 5:00 PM

“The Central Valley, particularly Kern County, ranks number one for numerous environmental injustices, including having the worst air quality in the nation. To add insult to injury, now we have confirmation of something we suspected all along: Wastewater from oil companies is contaminating our groundwater,” said Gustavo Aguirre Jr., Kern County coordinator for the Central California Environmental Justice Network.

