Date Thursday October 03
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorJustice For Chinedu
Location Details
1400 El Camino Real, San Bruno
(In front of Kumon Learning Center)
Please join us to share the love and memories of Chinedu Valentine "CV" Okobi. On the one year anniversary of his murder by law enforcement, we stand in solidarity and raise our voices so this does not happen again.

Chinedu Okobi was the third man to die last year in San Mateo County after being tased by law enforcement. He was unarmed and walking with shopping bags along the El Camino in Millbrae in October of 2018 when murdered. More than 25 people protested in the District Attorney's office on January 23.

