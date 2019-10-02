Photojournalist, activist and photographer David Bacon will be speaking on several of his books addressing the plight of farmworkers in the U.S. and around the globe. His work provides insights into the roots of immigration from Central America and Mexico to the United States. He documents the experiences of some of the hardest-working and most disenfranchised laborers in the country: the farm workers who are responsible for making California “America’s breadbasket.” . Bacon will discuss the inherent abuse in the labor contractor work system, and remind us that the struggle in the fields for justice is far from over. In his latest book, (available at the event) David Bacon will remind you that the food that appears on our dinner tables is the result of back-breaking labor, rampant exploitation, and powerful resilience. For more event information: https://elcerritoprogressives.com/2019/09/...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:26 PM