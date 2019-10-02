top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Hong Kong Issue in SF Bay Area: Masks in Civic Center, Precautions at Stanford
by R. Robertson
Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
On September 29, the Northern California Hong Kong Club held a rally in San Francisco's Civic Center. Fearing reprisals, many demonstrators wore masks to hide their identities. Meanwhile, at Stanford University, security is tight ahead of a China program to be held from 2:30pm on October 2, “Hong Kong: A City in Turmoil."

[Photos by Charlie Moehle, Pro Bono Photo, Please credit the photographer]
sm_stanhkflagsatopsigns.jpg
original image (6175x4372)
Timed to be held two days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Northern California Hong Kong Club sponsored a protest of PRC policies in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza.

Many demonstrators disguised their identities with masks or by holding signs in front of their faces. They called for the international community "to help safeguard Hong Kong's basic human rights."

While Hong Kong Club demonstrators and their allies called on the community to consider the plight of Uyghurs and Tibetans as well as the people of Hong Kong, one demonstrator showed an opposing opinion by dsiplaying a sign that read "No to Capitalism in Hong Kong and China."

Meanwhile, Stanford University is expecting an overflow audience to its China program, "Hong Kong: A City in Turmoil" to be held on the afternoon of October 2. No cameras, audio or video recording will be allowed inside the venue and it is closed to the press. In an email to registered attendees Stanford warned that all persons or items will be subject to search, no signs, flyer distribution, banners or posters will be allowed and no late entry will permitted.
§Lone dissenter?
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhknocapitalism.jpg
original image (4890x3732)
§crowd of hundreds
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkcrowd1.jpg
original image (6720x4480)
§Carrying US flag
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkusflag.jpg
original image (3667x6112)
§cartoon
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkcartoon.jpg
original image (6327x4218)
§Masked up
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkhiding.jpg
original image (5621x4480)
§These folks felt need to be masked as well
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkhaoles.jpg
original image (5711x4480)
§US flag and Chinese banner
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkkanji.jpg
original image (4296x6443)
"God Despises Communist China"
§Outfitted as protesters in HK have been
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkkanji2.jpg
original image (4480x5632)
§Speakers
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkspeaker2.jpg
original image (6008x3346)
§Uyghurs and Tibetans and People of Hong Kong
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkwwrallysept29.jpg
original image (4686x4480)
Their point being that all these groups have been subjected to oppression at the hands of the PRC
§Lennon Wall
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhklennonwall.jpg
original image (4480x6720)
§On the move
by R. Robertson Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 5:15 AM
sm_stanhkrunning.jpg
original image (5364x4480)
