Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | WomynView other events for the week of 10/ 5/2019
|Rojava at the Revolutionary Feminist Series
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 05
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|SubRosa Community Space
|Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|
- we will be hosting this event in the Sanctuary Space next to SubRosa-
Join us for an introduction to the feminist revolution in Rojava, and online conversation with students from Rojava University in Qamishlo, Rojava. This talk will include an overview of the historical and current political context of the region, the political theory that is the basis for this democratic, feminist, ecological revolution, and insight into how the people of Rojava have
worked to actualize their political theory. Particular attention will be given to the feminist aspects of the revolution. The first portion of the presentation will be given in person, and the second portion will entail an online discussion with the students from Rojava University.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5032511369...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 1:18 AM
