San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
|Tuesday October 01
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Other
|S
Global Museum, San Francisco State University
1600 Holloway Avenue, Fine Arts Building, Room 293, San Francisco, CA 94132
CLIMATE STORIES EXHIBITION
When: OCTOBER 1, 2019 - MAY 22, 2020
Location: Global Museum, San Francisco State University
1600 Holloway Avenue, Fine Arts Building, Room 293, San Francisco, CA 94132
Climate Stories explores the impacts of climate change on indigenous communities across the globe and action being taken now, including on the SF State campus. Divided into four themes (connections to the ocean, relationships with wildlife, the power of plants, and adapting tradition), this exhibition reveals ways that communities are responding and adapting to changes in both culture and environment. Objects include stunning items from the Global Museum's collections alongside loans from the California Academy of Sciences, Harry D. Thiers Herbarium at SF State, and more. Join the climate conversation!
Museum Hours of Operation During Academic Year (September-May):
11 AM - 4 PM, Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday and by appointment on Friday
About the Global Museum:
With its opening in April 2018, the Global Museum at SF State University is a place in which to appreciate the power of diverse communities in a globally connected world.
The mission of the Global Museum is to serve as a responsible steward of cultural heritage, a place of scholarship, community, and engagement, and a space in which to appreciate the power of diverse communities in this globally-connected world. The Global Museum creates experiences that foster life-long learning, collaboration with and among diverse communities, and that encourage reflection about global society and our common humanity.
For more event information: http://museum.sfsu.edu/content/exhibitions-0
