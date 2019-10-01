From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 10/ 5/2019
|Sea Level Rise: Fact and Fiction talk by Climate Expert John Englander
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 05
|Time
|7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|The Lake Merritt Institute
|Location Details
|
The Forum, Laney College, 900 Fallon St., Oakland, CA 94607
Campus map: https://laney.edu/about/campus-map/
|
Sea Level Rise: Fact and Fiction
Speaker: John Englander, Oceanographer and Climate Expert
Date and Time: Saturday, October 5, 2019 @ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: The Forum, Laney College, 900 Fallon St., Oakland, CA 94607
--Three minutes walk from the Lake Merritt BART Station.
--Parking at Laney College lot on East 8th Street; $2 all day.
Have you ever wondered how sea level rise will impact Lake Merritt, and all of Oakland? Are you aware that existing heat in the oceans will cause the seas to rise for centuries, no matter how much carbon emissions are reduced today? Do you have an inkling of why ocean levels are rising but want to know more, and how we can prepare for it?
If so, join The Lake Merritt Institute and co-sponsors, the Frederick E. Hart Foundation for Educational Opportunity, and St. Paul's Episcopal School for a rousing presentation by John Englander, an expert on sea level rise and its societal and financial impacts.
A considerable range of estimates have been made regarding how high the tides will rise, and when. These projections are based on periods of rise in the geological past, current measurements, and projections based on computer models incorporating our growing knowledge of how fast the Greenland and Antarctic ice caps are melting.
Unfortunately, most model projections have greatly under estimated the rate of melting. Even though we cannot predict how much and how fast the waters will rise, we can, and must, begin to plan for the future. To not do so is to subject our children, and theirs, to unconscionable expense, loss of property, and questions about why we did this to them.
Flatlands Threatened by Sewage: To learn about how sea level rise impacts sewage overflows, read this report by Climate Central: https://www.climatecentral.org/news/sea-level-rise-oakland-sewer-17567
Poorest Communities most Threatened: https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/oaklands-poorest-neighborhoods-will-the-most-susceptible-to-flooding-due-to-climate-change-and-sea-level-rise/Content?oid=6401808
To hear John Englander’s TED talk, go to https://www.johnenglander.net/
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sea-level-ris...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 1st, 2019 4:05 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network