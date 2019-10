On Strike, Shut It Down! On The 50th Anniversary of the SF State BSU/TWLF Strike, The Issues, The Strike & The Lessons For Today



On Strike, Shut It Down!

On The 50th Anniversary of the SF State BSU/TWLF Strike, The Issues, The Strike & The Lessons For Today



Monday, October 7, 2019

Jack Adams Hall, SFSU Chavez Student Union Building, top floor

Free and open to the students, staff and community



SCHEDULE: 9:30-10:45 am



Screening of Newsreel Collective’s “On Strike Shut It Down” and other visual media; informal gathering



11:00 am-12:15 pm



Panel: Building the BSU and progressive student movement at SFSU: 1963-1968, foundations of civil rights and global liberation activism



12:30 -1:45 pm



Panel: The BSU and the TWLF organization’s continued push for educational access and self-determination: up to October 1968



2:00 – 3:15 pm



Panel: “On Strike, shut It down!” November 1968 through March 1969



4:00 - 6:45 pm



Panel: Lessons for today: From and after the strike



Participants and Presenters; Wendy Alfsen, Roger Alverado, Ernie Brill, Carman Carrillo, Laureen Chew, Terry Collins, Nesbit Crutchfield, Chris Fujimoto, James Garrett, Patrick Guillory, Margaret Leahy, Junita Tamayo Lott, Tomasita Medal, Connell Persico, Peter Pursley, Ron Quidachay, Peter Shapiro, Bernard Springer, Benny Stewart, Ramona Toscoe, Jerry Varnado, Claude Wilson, Mason Wong, Steve Zeltzer, Ray Tomkins and others.



For more information on this event & other events during the week

Contact





Monday October 7 - Evening



Ex-Striker poets and writers read from their works on the Strike - Night 1



7:00pm - 9:00 pm SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.



Avotcja –Veteran poet, author of A Few Steps Away



Kitty Tsui - SF State Graduate, author of She Who Breathes Fire



Naomi Quiñónez - SF State/Latin American Studies, author of Smoking Mirrors



Aja Duncan - SF State Creative Writing Professor Emeritus, author of Restless Continent



Joe Novarro - Veteran poet, author of The Return of Aztlaneco



Abdul Kenyatta, storyteller



All readings are free. Come one, come all. Writers will have books for sale.





Tuesday October 8 - Evening



Ex-Striker poets and writers read from their works on the Strike - Night 2



7:00pm - 9:00 pm SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.

Tongo-Eisen Martin - author of award-winning Heaven Is All Goodbyes



Tureeda Mikell – author of Sum Mo’ Nommos- Words From The Ghetto



James Cagney - author of award-winning Black Magnolias In The Fields Of Chaos Theory



Leslie Simon - pioneer of Poetry for the People SF City College, author of Collisions and Transformations



EK Keitd – poet and programmer at Mutiny Radio



Ben Bac Sierra, poet



All readings are free. Come one, come all. Writers will have books for sale.





Thursday October 10 - Daytime



CoES Students and Educators: Practicing Ethnic Studies



11-12 PM Opening





11-11:15 am Drumming and Talk (John-Carlos Perea)



11:15-11:20 am- Prayer



11:20-11:30 am - Successes of Ethnic Studies and Commitment for the future and Intro to Keynote (Dean Sueyoshi)



11:30-12:00 pm - Keynote (Indigenous Feminist Movement Leader Morning Star Gali (see below for bio)



12:30-1:45 – Practicing Ethnic Studies on Campus and in the Community



2-3:15 pm – Practicing Ethnic Studies in Education



4:00-5:30 pm – Practicing Ethnic Studies in Art, Culture, and Spirit as Resistance & Solidarity







Thursday October 10 - Evening







Ex-Striker poets and writers read from their works on the Strike - Night 3



7:00pm - 9:00 pm SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.



Juanita Tamayo-Lott - SF State Strike Veteran, author of The Golden Children and The Legacy of Ethnic Studies



Judy Juanita -, SF Strike Veteran, author of Virgin Soul, Straight Out Of Oakland, and Homage to the Black Arts Movement



Marvin X Jackman - SF Strike Veteran, author of Love and Hate



Peter Shapiro - SF State Strike Veteran, with Bill Barlow of The End OF Silence, the best existing history of the San Francisco State Strike



Ernie Brill - SF State Strike Veteran, and author of I Looked Over Jordan And Other Stories.



All readings are free. Come one, come all. Writers will have books for sale.





Chinatown Rising



6:30 PM Film screening presented by Asian American Studies.

Student Life and Events Center (Annex 1)





Friday October 11 and Saturday October 12 - Daytime



CSU Council on Ethnic Studies

Friday



9:30 Opening

10:00 Foundations of Ethnic Studies in the CSU

Noon Lunch

1:00 Growing edges, challenges, opportunities

3:00 Strategic Community and University Partnerships

Saturday



9:30 Opening

10:00 Beyond the CSU Task Force Report, Implementing Ethnic Studies for All : Requiring Ethnic Studies K-12 and in the CSU

Noon Lunch

1:00-4:00 Business Meeting of the CSU CES



