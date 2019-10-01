From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Monday October 07
|Time
|9:30 AM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|SF State Veterans-SFSU Ethnic Studies Dep.
|Location Details
|
Jack Adams Hall, SFSU Chavez Student Union Building, top floor
San Francisco
|
10/7 SF State Strike Commemoration
On Strike, Shut It Down! On The 50th Anniversary of the SF State BSU/TWLF Strike, The Issues, The Strike & The Lessons For Today
On Strike, Shut It Down!
On The 50th Anniversary of the SF State BSU/TWLF Strike, The Issues, The Strike & The Lessons For Today
Monday, October 7, 2019
Jack Adams Hall, SFSU Chavez Student Union Building, top floor
Free and open to the students, staff and community
SCHEDULE: 9:30-10:45 am
Screening of Newsreel Collective’s “On Strike Shut It Down” and other visual media; informal gathering
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Panel: Building the BSU and progressive student movement at SFSU: 1963-1968, foundations of civil rights and global liberation activism
12:30 -1:45 pm
Panel: The BSU and the TWLF organization’s continued push for educational access and self-determination: up to October 1968
2:00 – 3:15 pm
Panel: “On Strike, shut It down!” November 1968 through March 1969
4:00 - 6:45 pm
Panel: Lessons for today: From and after the strike
Participants and Presenters; Wendy Alfsen, Roger Alverado, Ernie Brill, Carman Carrillo, Laureen Chew, Terry Collins, Nesbit Crutchfield, Chris Fujimoto, James Garrett, Patrick Guillory, Margaret Leahy, Junita Tamayo Lott, Tomasita Medal, Connell Persico, Peter Pursley, Ron Quidachay, Peter Shapiro, Bernard Springer, Benny Stewart, Ramona Toscoe, Jerry Varnado, Claude Wilson, Mason Wong, Steve Zeltzer, Ray Tomkins and others.
For more information on this event & other events during the week
Contact https://ethnicstudies.sfsu.edu/50th
Monday October 7 - Evening
Ex-Striker poets and writers read from their works on the Strike - Night 1
7:00pm - 9:00 pm SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.
Avotcja –Veteran poet, author of A Few Steps Away
Kitty Tsui - SF State Graduate, author of She Who Breathes Fire
Naomi Quiñónez - SF State/Latin American Studies, author of Smoking Mirrors
Aja Duncan - SF State Creative Writing Professor Emeritus, author of Restless Continent
Joe Novarro - Veteran poet, author of The Return of Aztlaneco
Abdul Kenyatta, storyteller
All readings are free. Come one, come all. Writers will have books for sale.
Tuesday October 8 - Evening
Ex-Striker poets and writers read from their works on the Strike - Night 2
7:00pm - 9:00 pm SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.
Tongo-Eisen Martin - author of award-winning Heaven Is All Goodbyes
Tureeda Mikell – author of Sum Mo’ Nommos- Words From The Ghetto
James Cagney - author of award-winning Black Magnolias In The Fields Of Chaos Theory
Leslie Simon - pioneer of Poetry for the People SF City College, author of Collisions and Transformations
EK Keitd – poet and programmer at Mutiny Radio
Ben Bac Sierra, poet
All readings are free. Come one, come all. Writers will have books for sale.
Thursday October 10 - Daytime
CoES Students and Educators: Practicing Ethnic Studies
11-12 PM Opening
11-11:15 am Drumming and Talk (John-Carlos Perea)
11:15-11:20 am- Prayer
11:20-11:30 am - Successes of Ethnic Studies and Commitment for the future and Intro to Keynote (Dean Sueyoshi)
11:30-12:00 pm - Keynote (Indigenous Feminist Movement Leader Morning Star Gali (see below for bio)
12:30-1:45 – Practicing Ethnic Studies on Campus and in the Community
2-3:15 pm – Practicing Ethnic Studies in Education
4:00-5:30 pm – Practicing Ethnic Studies in Art, Culture, and Spirit as Resistance & Solidarity
Thursday October 10 - Evening
Ex-Striker poets and writers read from their works on the Strike - Night 3
7:00pm - 9:00 pm SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.
Juanita Tamayo-Lott - SF State Strike Veteran, author of The Golden Children and The Legacy of Ethnic Studies
Judy Juanita -, SF Strike Veteran, author of Virgin Soul, Straight Out Of Oakland, and Homage to the Black Arts Movement
Marvin X Jackman - SF Strike Veteran, author of Love and Hate
Peter Shapiro - SF State Strike Veteran, with Bill Barlow of The End OF Silence, the best existing history of the San Francisco State Strike
Ernie Brill - SF State Strike Veteran, and author of I Looked Over Jordan And Other Stories.
All readings are free. Come one, come all. Writers will have books for sale.
Chinatown Rising
6:30 PM Film screening presented by Asian American Studies.
Student Life and Events Center (Annex 1)
Friday October 11 and Saturday October 12 - Daytime
CSU Council on Ethnic Studies
Friday
9:30 Opening
10:00 Foundations of Ethnic Studies in the CSU
Noon Lunch
1:00 Growing edges, challenges, opportunities
3:00 Strategic Community and University Partnerships
Saturday
9:30 Opening
10:00 Beyond the CSU Task Force Report, Implementing Ethnic Studies for All : Requiring Ethnic Studies K-12 and in the CSU
Noon Lunch
1:00-4:00 Business Meeting of the CSU CES
For more event information: https://ethnicstudies.sfsu.edu/50th
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 1st, 2019 3:49 PM
§SF State Strike BSU March
A march of the SF State BSU during the strike.
The SF state AFT local supported the strike and also worked to successfully get the San Francisco Labor Council to give sanction.
