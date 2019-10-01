From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Monday October 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|International Indian Treaty Council & another
|Location Details
|
Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, between Mission St. & 3rd and Howard St. & 4th, San Francisco
|
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' DAY at YEBRA BUENA GARDENS
DATE and TIME: October 14, 2019 @ 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM
PLACE: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, between Mission St. & 3rd and Howard St. & 4th, San Francisco
Join us in Yelamu Ohlone territory (San Francisco) to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at Yerba Buena Gardens. This event will feature Indigenous dancers, music, speakers, vendors and more.
This day marks the one-year anniversary of San Francisco’s first official Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the September 13, 2018 removal of the Early Days sculpture from Pioneer Monument located in San Francisco’s Civic Center.
This event is free and open to the public.
Co-Presented by
--International Indian Treaty Council
--Yerba Buena Gardens Festival
--San Francisco Arts Commission
--American Indian Contemporary Arts
Contact International Indian Treaty Council's San Francisco office at (415) 641-4482
or at iitc [at] treatycouncil.org
For more event information: https://ybgfestival.org/event/indigenous-p...
