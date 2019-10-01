top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration at Yerba Buena Gardens (San Francisco)
Date Monday October 14
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorInternational Indian Treaty Council & another
Location Details
Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, between Mission St. & 3rd and Howard St. & 4th, San Francisco
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' DAY at YEBRA BUENA GARDENS

DATE and TIME: October 14, 2019 @ 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

PLACE: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, between Mission St. & 3rd and Howard St. & 4th, San Francisco

Join us in Yelamu Ohlone territory (San Francisco) to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at Yerba Buena Gardens. This event will feature Indigenous dancers, music, speakers, vendors and more.

This day marks the one-year anniversary of San Francisco’s first official Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the September 13, 2018 removal of the Early Days sculpture from Pioneer Monument located in San Francisco’s Civic Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

Co-Presented by
--International Indian Treaty Council
--Yerba Buena Gardens Festival
--San Francisco Arts Commission
--American Indian Contemporary Arts

Contact International Indian Treaty Council's San Francisco office at (415) 641-4482
or at iitc [at] treatycouncil.org
For more event information: https://ybgfestival.org/event/indigenous-p...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 1st, 2019 1:49 PM
