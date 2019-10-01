



DATE and TIME: October 14, 2019 @ 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM



PLACE: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, between Mission St. & 3rd and Howard St. & 4th, San Francisco



Join us in Yelamu Ohlone territory (San Francisco) to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at Yerba Buena Gardens. This event will feature Indigenous dancers, music, speakers, vendors and more.



This day marks the one-year anniversary of San Francisco’s first official Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the September 13, 2018 removal of the Early Days sculpture from Pioneer Monument located in San Francisco’s Civic Center.



This event is free and open to the public.



Co-Presented by

--International Indian Treaty Council

--Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

--San Francisco Arts Commission

--American Indian Contemporary Arts



Contact International Indian Treaty Council's San Francisco office at (415) 641-4482

