First Friday Art Reception: TANA-Currents & Live Printing!
Date Friday October 04
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorAnita Heckman
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
The Resource Center for Nonviolence presents a new art exhibit: **TANA - Currents – Silkscreen prints by TANA (Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanacer)**

Join us for the FIRST FRIDAY OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, October 4, 6-9PM with Silkscreen Workshop and LIVE PRINTING! from 7-8PM AT the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.

TANA – Currents is an exhibit of socially and politically engaged silkscreen prints by intergenerational participants at Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanacer. TANA is a community art center managed by the Chicano/a Studies Department at the University of California, Davis.

Exhibition dates: October 4 – December 2, 2019.
Hours: M-TH Noon-4PM or by appointment: 831.423.1626.
More information: https://rcnv.org/events/first-friday-opening-reception-tana-currents/

FREE Event. Donations encouraged to support RCNV art of nonviolence exhibits.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 1st, 2019 11:18 AM
§by Wendy Hernandez
by Anita Heckman Tuesday Oct 1st, 2019 11:18 AM
§by Gino Herrera
by Anita Heckman Tuesday Oct 1st, 2019 11:18 AM
