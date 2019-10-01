



Join us for the FIRST FRIDAY OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, October 4, 6-9PM with Silkscreen Workshop and LIVE PRINTING! from 7-8PM AT the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.



TANA – Currents is an exhibit of socially and politically engaged silkscreen prints by intergenerational participants at Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanacer. TANA is a community art center managed by the Chicano/a Studies Department at the University of California, Davis.



Exhibition dates: October 4 – December 2, 2019.

Hours: M-TH Noon-4PM or by appointment: 831.423.1626.

More information:



FREE Event. Donations encouraged to support RCNV art of nonviolence exhibits.

