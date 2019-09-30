



Theme 2019: "Protecting our Earth"

In solidarity with all the indigenous people and tribes fighting

to protect our earth all over the world



Date and Time: Saturday, October 5, 2019 @ 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM



Where: Ravenswood Family Health Center, 1885 Bay Rd, East Palo Alto, CA 94303



Nuestra Casa will be hosting a third annual Indigenous People’s Day on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Ravenswood Family Health Center facilities. After a very successful two years, we are committed to continue engaging the community to celebrate the various indigenous cultures that are still present today. Recognizing this day not only provides us with a platform to continue to raise awareness, but also commemorates a history of survival and perseverance for all indigenous communities.



The goal of our event this year is to honor the indigenous people that fight every day to protect our land. This year we stand in solidarity with all the indigenous people and tribes fighting to protect our earth all over the world. It is a crucial time in history to honor and respect indigenous lands, territories, and resources or the world risks losing the fight against climate change and the destruction against the environment. For this reason, this year’s theme is “Protecting our Earth”.



We have an exciting program that includes traditional indigenous opening ceremony, a keynote speaker, followed by workshops, storytellers, dancers, drummers, and delicious local food. The workshops will promote conversation and provide information about the culture, and practices of indigenous people in relation to climate change. We will also be having traditional healers talk about well-being practices.



Please join us to celebrate, honor and learn about how we are protecting our mother earth!



ABOUT: Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto



Nuestra Casa is the only grassroots community organization in East Palo Alto with a board consisting primarily of local, Latino leaders. Nuestra Casa offers a variety of educational and leadership development programs, and participates in a host of community projects that impact the lives of our local families. Annually, our programming directly serves over 5,000 people throughout San Mateo County.



https://www.nuestracasa.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 30th, 2019 1:17 PM