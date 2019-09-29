top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
Fortaleza = Strength Free Outdoor Film Night
Date Saturday October 12
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorDream Farm Commons
Emailinfo [at] vanessanava.com
Phone510-605-6037
Location Details
Dream Farm Commons
349 15th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Dream Farm Commons, ProArts and Xiquihuitl Media invite you to an evening of free outdoor video celebrating the roots, cultures, and contributions of our indigenous communities. Featuring documentaries and narratives from across the Americas, these videos show us how strength and resistance shape our histories, present, and future. De-colonizing our imagination one video frame at a time, we invite you to reimagine future possibility as we project a selection of videos onto the graffitied walls into the evening. As a part of the current exhibition Subterranean Borders: Colonialism, Extraction and Defiance, Dream Farm Commons is hosting a series of events, or Encuentros, to decolonize our imagination or as practical border action. Please visit the exhibition and the related programs thru October 27th. Photo credit: Robert Gomez Hernandez. Design credit: Stacey Goodman.
For more event information: https://www.dreamfarmcommons.com/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 10:06 PM
