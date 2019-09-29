Young and Old Rise Up for Climate Action in Palo Alto by Climate Strike Now

Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM

Grassroots action with a local face--young and old rose for Climate Action in Palo Alto on September 20.



[photos: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo, please credit the photographer]

When times call for it, the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center organizes demonstrations and September 20, 2019 was one such time. An announcement went out via the center's popular website and large email alert list and soon word of mouth added to the wave of excitement along the SF Peninsula.



The 20 September protests were likely the largest climate strikes in world history. Organizers reported that over 4 million people participated in strikes worldwide. Hundreds, possibly as many as a thousand, participated in Palo Alto, marching through the downtown area and rallying in King Plaza in front of City Hall.



Speakers included Chris Field (Climate Scientist and Former Chair, UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), Debbie Mytels, (Human Agenda Award Winner for Climate Action), and Julia Zeitlin (Youth Climate Activist and founder of Sunrise Hub Palo Alto) amongst others.





