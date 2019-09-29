top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Young and Old Rise Up for Climate Action in Palo Alto
by Climate Strike Now
Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
Grassroots action with a local face--young and old rose for Climate Action in Palo Alto on September 20.

[photos: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo, please credit the photographer]
sm_ppjcjulia.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
When times call for it, the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center organizes demonstrations and September 20, 2019 was one such time. An announcement went out via the center's popular website and large email alert list and soon word of mouth added to the wave of excitement along the SF Peninsula.

The 20 September protests were likely the largest climate strikes in world history. Organizers reported that over 4 million people participated in strikes worldwide. Hundreds, possibly as many as a thousand, participated in Palo Alto, marching through the downtown area and rallying in King Plaza in front of City Hall.

Speakers included Chris Field (Climate Scientist and Former Chair, UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), Debbie Mytels, (Human Agenda Award Winner for Climate Action), and Julia Zeitlin (Youth Climate Activist and founder of Sunrise Hub Palo Alto) amongst others.


§Leaving King Plaza to march through downtown
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcmarchbackup.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
There was a backup while hundreds waited to get onto the narrow sidewalk march
§Marching
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcmulti.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Marching
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcsunrise.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Marching
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcstudent.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Raging Grannies Marched Too
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcellyn.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§March Went Past the Apple Store on University Ave
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcapple.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§on the move
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjccontrasts.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Marching past Prolific Oven
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcmarchingprolific.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Skipping School
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcskipping.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Voices in the plaza
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcvoices.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Speaker
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjcimportantspeaker.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§A single sign illuminated
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjckietdo.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
TV news crews shed light on a single sign. KPIX channel 5 reporter at far left tries to talk on cell phone amid the hubbub.
§City Hall
by Climate Strike Now Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 8:50 PM
sm_ppjccityhall.jpg
original image (4016x6016)
