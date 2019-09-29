



More info:

https://www.unitedpcs.org As we push our PCS Board and Management for movement on completing our contract, we need your help! Join us at PCS in room 125 on Wednesday, October 2nd. From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., we will be hosting a meeting and sign-making party. From 4:30 until 5:30 p.m., we will be rallying and speaking during the public comments portion of the PCS Board meeting in the Student Center.More info: For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5073356201...

