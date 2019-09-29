top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 10/ 2/2019
Support PCS Teachers: Sign-Making Party and Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 02
Time 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSupport PCS Teachers
Location Details
Pacific Collegiate School
3004 Mission St, Santa Cruz

3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Sign-making in Rm 125
4:30 pm - 5:30 pm: Rally and speak during public comments portion of the PCS Board meeting in the Student Center
As we push our PCS Board and Management for movement on completing our contract, we need your help! Join us at PCS in room 125 on Wednesday, October 2nd. From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., we will be hosting a meeting and sign-making party. From 4:30 until 5:30 p.m., we will be rallying and speaking during the public comments portion of the PCS Board meeting in the Student Center.

More info:
https://www.unitedpcs.org
sm_support_pacific_collegiate_charter_school_teachers_santa_cruz_pcs.jpg
original image (1440x1800)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5073356201...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 5:56 PM
