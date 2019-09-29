From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Support PCS Teachers: Sign-Making Party and Rally
|Wednesday October 02
|3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Meeting
|Support PCS Teachers
Pacific Collegiate School
3004 Mission St, Santa Cruz
3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Sign-making in Rm 125
4:30 pm - 5:30 pm: Rally and speak during public comments portion of the PCS Board meeting in the Student Center
As we push our PCS Board and Management for movement on completing our contract, we need your help! Join us at PCS in room 125 on Wednesday, October 2nd. From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., we will be hosting a meeting and sign-making party. From 4:30 until 5:30 p.m., we will be rallying and speaking during the public comments portion of the PCS Board meeting in the Student Center.
More info:
https://www.unitedpcs.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5073356201...
