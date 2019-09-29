From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
UAW GM Strikers Solidarity Action & Songs In San Leandro
Supporters of striking UAW GM workers rallied and sang out at a GM dealership in San Leandro. Many drivers showed support.
Supporters of the GM UAW strike rallied and sang in San Leandro on 9/28/19 as part of an international day of action at GM dealerships.
Many drivers showed solidarity by honking their horns against two tiers and the use of temporary workers by GM. Also, a worker at the dealership said that the strike parts shortage was stopping repairs on their GM vehicles.
They also talked about the struggle of GM workers in Mexico, Korea and around the world.
Additional media:
WW9-10-19 Frank Hammer On UAW GM Contract Fight, Corruption & Internationalism
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww9-10-19-frank-hammer-on-uaw-gm-contract-fight-internationalism
WW 9-10-19 UAW GM Contract Fight With Frank Hammer & Shawn Crawford
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-9-10-19-uaw-gm-contract-fight-with-frank-hammer-shawn-crawford
With Babies and Banners Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4n9vQZEza0
FBI raids two UAW presidents' homes as part of nationwide sweep in corruption probe
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/2019/08/28/uaw-president-gary-jones-fbi-raid/2140270001/
The United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers: A Tale of Corruption
https://socialistproject.ca/2019/09/uaw-and-big-three-automakers/
The Decline Of The UAW, Business Unionism, TPP & International Solidarity With Frank Hammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdvwrEPwW_I&t=1s
Toyota Fremont NUMMI UAW2244 Workers Protest Closure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muoHS1sABqc&t=2s
UAW 3520 Fired Freightliner Diamler Workers Fight for Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsyj4tsnB4M
The rally was initiated by
United Public Workers For Action
http://www.upwa.info
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Smash Two Tier Wages
Supporters of the GM UAW strikers called for the smashing to two-tier wages.
Striking UAW GM workers are demanding an end to. union-busting two-tier wages.
Mexico GM workers are fighting for independent unions.
GM workers in Korea are also striking against the attacks by GM
GM CEO Mary Barra makes over $22 million a year while permanent temps make $15 an hour with no UAW benefits.
GM CEO met with Trump to discuss how to attack GM UAW auto workers.
