UAW GM Strikers Solidarity Action & Songs In San Leandro by Labor Video Project

Sunday Sep 29th, 2019 3:07 PM Supporters of striking UAW GM workers rallied and sang out at a GM dealership in San Leandro. Many drivers showed support.



Many drivers showed solidarity by honking their horns against two tiers and the use of temporary workers by GM. Also, a worker at the dealership said that the strike parts shortage was stopping repairs on their GM vehicles.



They also talked about the struggle of GM workers in Mexico, Korea and around the world.



WW9-10-19 Frank Hammer On UAW GM Contract Fight, Corruption & Internationalism

WW 9-10-19 UAW GM Contract Fight With Frank Hammer & Shawn Crawford

With Babies and Banners Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade 1979

FBI raids two UAW presidents' homes as part of nationwide sweep in corruption probe

The United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers: A Tale of Corruption

The Decline Of The UAW, Business Unionism, TPP & International Solidarity With Frank Hammer

Toyota Fremont NUMMI UAW2244 Workers Protest Closure

UAW 3520 Fired Freightliner Diamler Workers Fight for Justice

The rally was initiated by

United Public Workers For Action

Production of Labor Video Project

Supporters of the GM UAW strikers called for the smashing to two-tier wages.

Striking UAW GM workers are demanding an end to. union-busting two-tier wages.

Mexico GM workers are fighting for independent unions.

GM workers in Korea are also striking against the attacks by GM

GM CEO Mary Barra makes over $22 million a year while permanent temps make $15 an hour with no UAW benefits.

GM CEO met with Trump to discuss how to attack GM UAW auto workers.