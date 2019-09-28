From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose Students Demonstrate, Ready to Act for Climate Justice
An estimated 1,000 students expressed their commitment to a clean climate and a more just world...not only that, they have plans to make that happen.
[Photos: Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer]
On September 20, an afternoon march and rally for climate justice started in front of San Jose's Diridon station on the Cal-Train line, many students arriving by public transportation. Along the march to City Hall students chanted to bolster their enthusiasm; at the large downtown plaza singing began with an environmental version of the traditional union song “Which Side are You On?”
Many students, including some who spoke, recognized that to save the planet it will require more than voting for political candidates who are ultimately beholden to corporate donors. The crowd responded enthusiastically to speakers who voiced support for the Green New Deal now before Congress. Political candidate Shahid Buttar, who is challenging Nancy Pelosi for her seat in Congress in the Democratic primary, received an especially warm welcome from students who clearly related to his message of challenging the old guard.
A student carried a sign along the march that read "I'm running for City Council at 19 years old because we don't have time." Another clearly seeks system change with a sign that said, "It's Capitalism That Caused This--not lawns, not plastic, not long showers..."
§arriving by Caltrain
Not straws, not lawns, or anything else...it is the system that destroyed the planet.
