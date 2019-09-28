top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
San Jose Students Demonstrate, Ready to Act for Climate Justice
by On the Move
Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
An estimated 1,000 students expressed their commitment to a clean climate and a more just world...not only that, they have plans to make that happen.

[Photos: Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer]
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_ccanthropocentrism.jpg
original image (1833x1200)
On September 20, an afternoon march and rally for climate justice started in front of San Jose's Diridon station on the Cal-Train line, many students arriving by public transportation. Along the march to City Hall students chanted to bolster their enthusiasm; at the large downtown plaza singing began with an environmental version of the traditional union song “Which Side are You On?”

Many students, including some who spoke, recognized that to save the planet it will require more than voting for political candidates who are ultimately beholden to corporate donors. The crowd responded enthusiastically to speakers who voiced support for the Green New Deal now before Congress. Political candidate Shahid Buttar, who is challenging Nancy Pelosi for her seat in Congress in the Democratic primary, received an especially warm welcome from students who clearly related to his message of challenging the old guard.

A student carried a sign along the march that read "I'm running for City Council at 19 years old because we don't have time." Another clearly seeks system change with a sign that said, "It's Capitalism That Caused This--not lawns, not plastic, not long showers..."

§arriving by Caltrain
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climsjccgirltop.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§Start at the Station
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_cctrainstation.jpg
original image (1550x1200)
§Through the Underpass
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_ccunderpass2.jpg
original image (1833x1200)
§Long strides
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_cclongstride.jpg
original image (1999x1200)
§Chanting on the march
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_ccgirlshout.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§Singing in City Hall Plaza
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_sing.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§Chanting in the Plaza
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_cckokchants.jpg
original image (2032x1200)
§San Jose is a Sports Crazy Town
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_cc350sports.jpg
original image (1807x1200)
§student speakers 1
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_studentsspeakyellow.jpg
original image (1724x1200)
§Shahid Buttar
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_ccshahid.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§students speakers 2
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_studentsspeak2.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§City Hall Plaza
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_cccityhallplaza.jpg
original image (1833x1200)
§19 years old, running for San Jose City Council
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_ccrunningcityhal.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§Adult Allies
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_climatestrike_sanjose_ccorchardcityind.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§Which Side Are You On Traditional Union Song with new words
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_whichside.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§A parent's love for their child is stronger than the love of money
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_parent_allies.jpg
original image (1608x1200)
§Capitalism Did This sign
by Justice Now Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
sm_nocapitalism.jpg
original image (1551x1200)
Not straws, not lawns, or anything else...it is the system that destroyed the planet.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 193.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code