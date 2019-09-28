This is a conference for all who would like to learn from other communities about how to move towards sustainable and just transportation and land use.



LOCATION: Cabrillo College Horticulture Building



WORKSHOP DESCRIPTIONS AND SPEAKER BIO'S



9:45am Transportation Justice 101: Housing, Transit, Safe Streets

Bob Allen is Director of Transportation Justice at Urban Habitat

Urban Habitat’s goal for the San Francisco Bay Area is to shift transportation priorities in order to develop a connected, affordable, and reliable transportation network. As transit systems and bike networks improve and increase the desirability of urban neighborhoods, Urban Habitat works to avoid the displacement of low-income people.



Watsonville Mayor Francisco Estrada is a native of the Pajaro Valley. He holds a Masters in Public Administration and a special interest in public health and social equity.



11:05 Transportation Policy for a Stable Climate

Christopher Escárcega is Network Engagement Coordinator at Climate Plan, working to a) shift state transportation funding from auto-centric investments to more sustainable transportation; b) strengthen California’s land use laws in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, foster more diverse and compact communities, with homes available at a range of incomes, with convenient public transportation and streets that are safe for walking and biking.



LUNCH BY INDIA JOZE



1:15 Livable County

Local land use decisions can either proliferate car trips or reduce the need for auto travel. Invited back by popular demand, Cathy DeLuca, formerly of Walk San Francisco, currently works at Livable City Livable City works to create a San Francisco of great streets and complete neighborhoods where walking, bicycling, and transit are the best choices for most trips, where public spaces are beautiful, well-designed, and well-maintained, and where housing is more plentiful and more affordable.

Len Beyea, an urban planner, will lead a class on land use and transportation for Campaign for Sustainable Transportation in early 2020. Mike Guth, SC County Planning Commissioner, has long advocated for land use planning where growth is focused on transit corridors with complete bicycle and pedestrian networks.



2:15 The Protected Bike Lane Revolution

Peter Bennett is the lead engineer working on the City of San José’s protected bike lane network. San José has attracted national attention for its “quick-build” installation that uses low-cost materials to establish protected bike lanes in a short period of time. San José built five miles of protected bike lanes in its Downtown in 2018.

Gina Cole is the new Director of Bike Santa Cruz County. BSCC’s goal is for people of all ages and abilities to feel comfortable using their bikes for daily trips.



3:15 Transit for a Livable County

What can Santa Cruz County learn from other places about how to get to the next level of transit service? Jeff Wood is creator of The Overhead Wire, a daily newsletter on transportation and urban planning, and host of Talking Headways podcast. James Sandoval, president of the bus drivers’ union, participates in frequent sessions on how to improve daily bus service. Sally Arnold is Board President of Friends of the Rail and Trail that advocates for transit on the rail corridor. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5316953109...

