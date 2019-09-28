top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Climate Strike Santa Cruz 9-27-2019
by AutumnSun
Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
This last week has been Climate Strike Week with the youth demonstrating and striking around our country and all around the world!
sm_047.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
I arrived in downtown Santa Cruz and parked near the town clock shortly before 2 pm. Starting around 2 pm, people for the Climate Action started coming from all directions, and from where I was near the town clock, I could see a large group of people coming from the south on Pacific Ave and turning toward River St. I then found everyone gathering at the corner of River St. and River St. South. It was there where all the people joined together and rallied for about a half-hour.

After the participants rallied, they then marched down River St. to Front St., and then on to Cooper St. Everyone then rallied again at Cooper St. and Pacific Ave. before marching on to Church St. While on Church they held another rally before turning around and returning on to Pacific Ave. Then everyone marched south on Pacific to Lincoln St. It was then that I had to leave the march, these old legs aren't what they used to be! I understand the march was to end at Lincoln St. and Cedar St., where the Farmer's Market is held on Wednesdays. I am afraid to guess how many people took part, though some said that there was well over a thousand! Both young and old took part in today's march! I love my town!

I will let my photos speak for themselves!

Many more photos on my Facebook site:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10219058659112465&type=3&uploaded=224





§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_058.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_072.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_077.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_097.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_165.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_189.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_197.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_230.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_239.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_244.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_247.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_273.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_274.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_277.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_284.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_295.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_307.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_315.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 1:02 AM
sm_317.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
So very Santa Cruz style...love it!Grateful Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 4:51 AM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 193.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code