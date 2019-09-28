From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Newsom Vetoes Bill to Protect Endangered Fish Species from Attacks by Trump
Mary Creasman, CEO of the California League of Conservation Voters (CLCV), issued a statement responding to the Governor’s veto of SB 1 that accused Newsom of “siding with Trump and corporations over California’s families and wildlife” and noting that the Governor is “sending a clear message that California’s values are up for grabs.”
Angering legislators and leaders of California Indian Tribes, fishing groups, environmental justice organizations and conservation groups, Governor Gavin Newsom today vetoed Senate Bill 1, the California Environmental, Public Health, and Workers Defense Act of 2019 that would defend the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws against attacks by the Trump administration.
In Newsom’s veto message, he said he disagrees with SB 1 proponents “about the efficacy and necessity of Senate Bill 1.”
“The governor lost a unique opportunity to defend California’s environment and families and communities that depend on salmon to make a living,” said John McManus, President of the Golden Gate Salmon Association. “All Californians who care about California salmon, the environment and our native wildlife have very heavy hearts with this announcement.”
Senator Toni Atkins, the author of SB 1, responded to the veto in a tweet:
“Disappointed #SB1vetoed because it would protect our environment and working Californians. The federal gov’t continues to roll back regulations while #climatechangeimpacts roll on. I will keep working with my colleagues and the Governor to push back wherever possible.”
Regina Chichizola of Save California’s Salmon noted that Newsom “just vetoed a bill to protect our air, salmon and workers from Trump roll backs on Native American Day.”
Mary Creasman, CEO of the California League of Conservation Voters (CLCV), issued a statement responding to the Governor’s veto of SB 1 that accused Newsom of “siding with Trump and corporations over California’s families and wildlife” and noting that the Governor is “sending a clear message that California’s values are up for grabs.” The full statement is below:
“Governor Newsom failed California families today. His veto on SB 1 shows that we are still lacking the leadership and political will to meet this moment, when California is supposed to be leading the fight against climate change.
This veto is about the poorest signal he could send just one week after the largest climate demonstration in history, in which thousands of young Californians rose up to voice their uncompromising and urgent call to action. They couldn’t have been more clear in their demands — many of these young people and their families are struggling to breathe, or don’t have access to safe water. They need their Governor to continue California’s leadership and protect their communities from federal attacks, not engage in false decisions between the economy and the environment that put us all at risk.
By siding with Trump and corporations over California’s families and wildlife, Governor Newsom is sending a clear message that California’s values are up for grabs. With limited time left to transition our economy and infrastructure in order to avoid a catastrophic climate crisis, rollbacks to these standards are simply unacceptable. Californians expect and demand more than soapboxing on climate change — we need action, and for our Governor to know he has a responsibility to lead the way on this charge.”
In his veto message, Governor Newsom wrote:
“I am returning Senate Bill 1 without my signature.
The bill would enact the California Environmental, Public Health, and Worker Defense Act of 2019 with the intent of ensuring that the protections afforded under federal environmental and labor laws and regulations as of January 2017, could remain in place in the event of federal regulatory changes.
California is a leader in the fight for resource, environmental and worker protections. Since 2017, the federal government has repeatedly tried to override and invalidate these protections, and each time the state has aggressively countered – taking immediate legal action and deploying every tool at the state’s disposal to safeguard our natural resources, environmental protections and workers. No other state has fought harder to defeat Trump’s environmental policies, and that will continue to be the case.
While I disagree about the efficacy and necessity of Senate Bill 1, I look forward to working with the Legislature in our shared fight against the weakening of California’s environmental and worker protections.”
It is no surprise that Newsom vetoed the bill, since the total contributions from agriculture in his 2018 campaign for Governor were $637,398.Newsom received $58,400 from Beverly Hills agribusiness tycoon Stewart Resnick, $58,400 from Lynda Resnick and $58,400 from E.J. Gallo.
Agribusiness tycoons are among the most strident supporters of the voluntary agreements and the Delta Tunnel — and are among the strongest proponents of attacks on the Endangered Species Act, a landmark federal environmental law that SB 1 would have protected. For more information on SB 1, go to: https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/09/17/governor-newsom-says-he-will-veto-bill-blocking-trump-rollback-of-endangered-fish-species-protections/
In a op-ed in the Sacramento Bee on September 20, Caleen Sisk, Chief of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, strongly urged Governor Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 1, legislation that would provide new tools to resist the rollback on the Endangered Species Act protections for salmon and Bay-Delta fish populations that the Trump Administration is planning to release soon. http://www.sacbee.com/...
"Trump’s policies to destroy the salmon will also destroy us,” Chief Sisk wrote. “They are a modern iteration of the ‘depredation and prejudicial policies’ of genocide that Gov. Newsom pledged to remedy. For the sake of the salmon, for the sake of my people and for the sake of the people of California, Gov. Newsom must sign SB 1."
