Klamath-Trinity Salmon Runners Join Run4Salmon after 50 Mile Trinity Connection Run

Friday Sep 27th, 2019 4:42 PM by Save California Salmon

This Wednesday runners from the Run4Salmon on the Sacramento River watersheds and runners from the Klamath River Salmon run joined together to run together on the first ever Trinity Connection run for the Winnemem Wintu Tribe’s Run Salmon. The runners followed the route of the Trinity River diversion from the Lewiston Dam, down the Clear Creek watershed, then met the Run4Salmon at the Shasta Dam for a No Dam Raise rally.



