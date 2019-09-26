From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF DA Candidate Loftus Fundraiser Protest with Demands of Justice Now-Chief Suhr A No-show
Suzy Loftus a candidate for San Francisco was protested when she held a fundraising party. She has been endorsed by former San Francisco Police Chief who was involved in covering up police murders and also refusing to act against racist police texting in the department. He was supposed to be at the fundraiser but was a no-show.
Civil rights and human rights activists protested a fundraiser of San Francisco DA candidate Suzy Loftus.
The benefit held on September 25, 2019, was supposed to have included former San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhur but he was a no-show.
Loftus who is backed by Mayor London Breed, Kamala Harris and Diane Feinstein was president of the Police Commission while Suhr had defended police who murdered many youths including Alex Nieto and also allowed racists texts on police Facebook pages with no timely action taken by his department.
The police department refused to take any timely action to hold these police accountable.
§SF Sheriff Supporting Loftus
SF Sheriff Hennessey is supporting Suzy Loftus
Former SF Police Chief Greg Suhr who was forced to resign after many police murders and a cover-up of racist police texts. Now he is supporting Suzy Loftus.
SF Mayor London Breed is supporting police candidate Suzy Loftus who is also backed by former police chief Greg Suhr.
Donors lined up and signed in for Suzy Loftus fundraiser but former SF Police Chief Greg Suhr was a no-show
Susy Loftus, while she was president of the Police Commission, helped prevent any accountability of numerous police murders and racist texting.
Kamala Harris supported 2008 San Francisco policy that reported arrested undocumented juveniles to ICE. She also supported mass incarceration.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/11/politics/kfile-kamala-harris-undocumented-juveniles/index.html?fbclid=IwAR37xM6uy1hefz66KbZSokQdhCwU288pJHwZGjJWkQnl9GSA7r_u2Gc76G0
In Her First Race, Kamala Harris Campaigned As Tought On. Crime - And Unseated The Country's Most Progressive Prosecutor
https://theintercept.com/2019/02/07/kamala-harris-san-francisco-district-attorney-crime/?fbclid=IwAR1Iihy-52UfXWluV0RFpxQ6qJ2ehuCSasfOeysB7zwDIIIuKbNZWEy-eEk
