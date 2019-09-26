top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
SF DA Candidate Loftus Fundraiser Protest with Demands of Justice Now-Chief Suhr A No-show
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 8:33 PM
Suzy Loftus a candidate for San Francisco was protested when she held a fundraising party. She has been endorsed by former San Francisco Police Chief who was involved in covering up police murders and also refusing to act against racist police texting in the department. He was supposed to be at the fundraiser but was a no-show.
sm_loftus_blood_on_your_hands.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Civil rights and human rights activists protested a fundraiser of San Francisco DA candidate Suzy Loftus.

The benefit held on September 25, 2019, was supposed to have included former San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhur but he was a no-show.

Loftus who is backed by Mayor London Breed, Kamala Harris and Diane Feinstein was president of the Police Commission while Suhr had defended police who murdered many youths including Alex Nieto and also allowed racists texts on police Facebook pages with no timely action taken by his department.

The police department refused to take any timely action to hold these police accountable.

Additional media:
Former SFPD chief Greg Suhr returns to political limelight to campaign for Suzy Loftus
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/former-sfpd-chief-returns-to-political-limelight-to-campaign-for-suzy-loftus/

SF Mayor London Breed Along With Police Chief Greg Suhr Endorse Suzy Loftus
Battle Begins for 2019 District Attorney Race
http://www.sfweekly.com/news/battle-begins-for-2019-district-attorney-race/

Stop The SF Police Murders - Community and Labor Rally For Alex Nieto At Federal Trial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cip6X6dZGkA&t=2s

SF Mission Police Station Occupation Lockdown-On Anniversary Of The Death Of Alex Nieto
http://youtu.be/RZwdgZRyBbQ
From Ferguson To SF And The Murder of Alex Nieto With Adriana Camarena
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_c4zXzaGGQ

Alex Nieto Protests
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww12-30-14-the-murder-of-alex-nieto-and-ny-protests-police-and-labor

Bay Area Murders And The Case of Alex Nieto
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/10-11-14workweek-ferguson-ba-murders-andy-lopez-alex-nieto

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxytEvCUCYo
§SF Sheriff Supporting Loftus
by Labor Video Project Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 8:33 PM
sm_loftus_hennesey.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF Sheriff Hennessey is supporting Suzy Loftus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxytEvCUCYo
§Suzy Loftus Likes Former SF Police Chief Greg Suhr
by Labor Video Project Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 8:33 PM
loftus_likes_suhr.jpg
Former SF Police Chief Greg Suhr who was forced to resign after many police murders and a cover-up of racist police texts. Now he is supporting Suzy Loftus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxytEvCUCYo
§SF Mayor London Breed Backing Suzy Loftus
by Labor Video Project Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 8:33 PM
sm_loftus_suzy_london_breed.jpg
original image (800x600)
SF Mayor London Breed is supporting police candidate Suzy Loftus who is also backed by former police chief Greg Suhr.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxytEvCUCYo
§Lining Up For Loftus Benefit
by Labor Video Project Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 8:33 PM
sm_loftus_lining_up.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Donors lined up and signed in for Suzy Loftus fundraiser but former SF Police Chief Greg Suhr was a no-show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxytEvCUCYo
§Suzy Loftus Did Damage Control For Suhr & Police Charged Protester
by Labor Video Project Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 8:33 PM
sm_loftus_killer_cop.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Susy Loftus, while she was president of the Police Commission, helped prevent any accountability of numerous police murders and racist texting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxytEvCUCYo
§Kamala Harris Supporting Suzy Loftus
by Labor Video Project Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 8:33 PM
sm_loftus_suzy_kamala_harris.jpg
original image (1200x729)
Kamala Harris supported 2008 San Francisco policy that reported arrested undocumented juveniles to ICE. She also supported mass incarceration.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/11/politics/kfile-kamala-harris-undocumented-juveniles/index.html?fbclid=IwAR37xM6uy1hefz66KbZSokQdhCwU288pJHwZGjJWkQnl9GSA7r_u2Gc76G0
In Her First Race, Kamala Harris Campaigned As Tought On. Crime - And Unseated The Country's Most Progressive Prosecutor
https://theintercept.com/2019/02/07/kamala-harris-san-francisco-district-attorney-crime/?fbclid=IwAR1Iihy-52UfXWluV0RFpxQ6qJ2ehuCSasfOeysB7zwDIIIuKbNZWEy-eEk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxytEvCUCYo
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 143.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code