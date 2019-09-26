From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF DA Candidate Loftus Fundraiser Protest with Demands of Justice Now-Chief Suhr A No-show by Labor Video Project

Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 8:33 PM Suzy Loftus a candidate for San Francisco was protested when she held a fundraising party. She has been endorsed by former San Francisco Police Chief who was involved in covering up police murders and also refusing to act against racist police texting in the department. He was supposed to be at the fundraiser but was a no-show.



The benefit held on September 25, 2019, was supposed to have included former San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhur but he was a no-show.



Loftus who is backed by Mayor London Breed, Kamala Harris and Diane Feinstein was president of the Police Commission while Suhr had defended police who murdered many youths including Alex Nieto and also allowed racists texts on police Facebook pages with no timely action taken by his department.



The police department refused to take any timely action to hold these police accountable.



SF Sheriff Hennessey is supporting Suzy Loftus

Former SF Police Chief Greg Suhr who was forced to resign after many police murders and a cover-up of racist police texts. Now he is supporting Suzy Loftus.

SF Mayor London Breed is supporting police candidate Suzy Loftus who is also backed by former police chief Greg Suhr.

Donors lined up and signed in for Suzy Loftus fundraiser but former SF Police Chief Greg Suhr was a no-show

Susy Loftus, while she was president of the Police Commission, helped prevent any accountability of numerous police murders and racist texting.